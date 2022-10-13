Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'228 0.3%  SPI 13'077 0.2%  Dow 30'039 2.8%  DAX 12'356 1.5%  Euro 0.9789 1.1%  EStoxx50 3'362 0.9%  Gold 1'666 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'415 1.6%  Dollar 1.0012 0.4%  Öl 94.8 2.6% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien
voxeljet Aktie [Valor: 56407657 / ISIN: US92912L2060]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.10.2022 22:30:23

EQS-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

voxeljet
2.95 USD -2.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

13-Oct-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

Friedberg, 13 October, 2022

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has completed its registered direct offering and sale of 1,279,070 Ordinary Shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts at a purchase price of $3.44 per American Depositary Receipt.

The gross proceeds of the offering amount to USD 4.4 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 255911) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SECs website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that voxeljet AG will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other factors are discussed in more detail in the companys public filings with the SEC. It should be noted that actual events or developments could materially differ from the events and developments described or included in the forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Johannes Pesch
Director BIP

 

 

13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: voxeljet AG
Paul-Lenz-Str. 1a
86316 Friedberg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 7483 100
Internet: www.voxeljet.de
ISIN: US92912L2060
WKN: A2QBGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1463309  13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463309&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:37 Luxusgüter - Eine Tasche voller Top Picks / Idorsia - Attraktive Konditionen
13:20 Volkswagen erzielt mit Porsche-Börsengang Milliarden
12:07 Julius Bär: u.a. 15.00% p.a. 13.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) mit Lock-In auf Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, SAP SE
09:26 Marktüberblick: Gerresheimer nach Zahlen fest
09:09 Vontobel: BRCs mit Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
08:43 SMI vor US-Daten stabil
12.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
12.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Alles bleibt wie es ist, im Abwärtstrend
11.10.22 Thomas B. Kovacs: Krisensicher Anlegen als Privatanleger
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'566.61 17.66 4SSM5U
Short 10'782.08 13.27 2SSMRU
Short 11'116.11 8.99 5SSMCU
SMI-Kurs: 10'227.90 13.10.2022 17:31:55
Long 9'710.15 18.80 VSSM6U
Long 9'420.33 11.88 SMIFBU
Long 8'972.49 8.00 VSSMEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert deutlich: CS offenbar erneut Gegenstand von US-Steueruntersuchung - Neuer Leiter IT Schweiz ernannt
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Fed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit leichten Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Zur Rose-Aktie tiefrot: Talfahrt setzt sich bei Zur Rose vor den Quartalszahlen fort
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie fällt auf 18-Monats-Tief - So könnte Warren Buffett nun den Bärenmarkt nutzen
Leonteq-Aktie mit starker Gegenbewegung: Leonteq weist Geldwäschere-Vorwürfe zurück und verspricht Rekordgewinn
Philips-Aktie stürzt ab: Philips meldet Umsatzrückgang - Milliardenschwere Wertberichtigung und Lieferkettenprobleme belasten
Wisekey-Aktie in Grün: Raumfahrt-Kooperation mit Schweizer Armee
VAT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Umsatz deutlich verbessert
Krypto-Regulierung als Chance? Darum könnte sich der Bitcoin-Preis verdoppeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wieder auf rotem Terrain, konnte aber zu Handelsende noch ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex musste seine anfänglichen Gewinne zunächst abgeben, konnte aber nach einem Ausflug auf tiefrotes Terrain wieder zulegen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten