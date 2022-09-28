Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'221 0.9%  SPI 13'098 0.7%  Dow 29'684 1.9%  DAX 12'183 0.4%  Euro 0.9497 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'335 0.2%  Gold 1'660 1.9%  Bitcoin 19'147 1.0%  Dollar 0.9756 -1.6%  Öl 89.3 4.2% 
0 CHF Kommission

voxeljet Aktie [Valor: 56407657 / ISIN: US92912L2060]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.09.2022 00:15:34

EQS-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

voxeljet
3.82 USD 15.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

29-Sep-2022 / 00:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares

Resolves Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions from Authorized Capital

Friedberg, September 29, 2022

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet") management board today approved, with the consent of the supervisory board, an increase in the companys registered share capital against cash contributions, under exclusion of the subscription rights of existing shareholders, in an amount of up to EUR 2,108,013.00. In conjunction with the capital increase, the company will issue new registered ordinary shares with dividend entitlements beginning for the 2022 financial year, which will be offered in the form of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). Each ADR represents one ordinary share. The placement will take place today. The ADRs are listed on NASDAQ.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offer price is expected to be set and announced by the management board today. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

This proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255911) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on May 14, 2021. A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SECs website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that voxeljet AG will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other factors are discussed in more detail in the companys public filings with the SEC. It should be noted that actual events or developments could materially differ from the events and developments described or included in the forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

 

29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: voxeljet AG
Paul-Lenz-Str. 1a
86316 Friedberg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 7483 100
Internet: www.voxeljet.de
ISIN: US92912L2060
WKN: A2QBGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1452601

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1452601  29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452601&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu voxeljet AG (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.09.22 Deutscher Amazon-Onlinemarktplatz wächst in Corona-Krise
28.09.22 KeyInvest Product News
28.09.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.09.2022
28.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
28.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Mit 12.000-Punkten wackelt die nächste runde Zahl
27.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 15.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Enel SpA, Engie SA, RWE AG
27.09.22 SMI kratzt an der 10.000er-Marke
27.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
23.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Netflix, Spotify
21.09.22 Robert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'263.81 8.54 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'220.76 28.09.2022 17:31:25
Long 9'760.46 17.91 S2BMIU
Long 9'597.84 13.89 VSSMDU
Long 9'166.81 8.80 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse verzeichnet Kader-Wechsel in Investmentbank
Roche-Aktie springt an: Positive Daten aus Alzheimer-Studie von Eisai/Biogen stützen
Zurich-Aktie gewinnt: Zurich sieht nur begrenzte Auswirkungen von IFRS 17 auf Gruppenergebnis
Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- SMI letztendlich höher -- DAX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Hohe Unsicherheit am Markt: Welche Aktien Goldman Sachs jetzt empfiehlt
Nach Stabilisierungsversuch: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
UBS-Aktien und Credit Suisse-Aktien verlieren: UBS und CS zahlen Millionenbusse in USA - Auch CFTC büsst UBS und CS
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt unter die Marke von 4 Franken
Darum legt der Euro nach seinen Fall auf einen 20-jährigen Tiefstand wieder zu - zum Franken unter Druck
Biogen-Aktie +39 %: Biogen plant Zulassung von neuem Alzheimer-Medikament

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit