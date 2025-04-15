Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.04.2025 10:18:18

EQS-Adhoc: Voltabox Announces Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025 and Expects Revenue Surge and Positive Earnings Following Strategic Transformation

Voltabox
0.63 CHF -46.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Voltabox Announces Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025 and Expects Revenue Surge and Positive Earnings Following Strategic Transformation

15-Apr-2025 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox Announces Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025 and Expects Revenue Surge and Positive Earnings Following Strategic Transformation

Paderborn, April 15, 2025 – The Management Board of Voltabox AG (DE000A2E4LE9) today adopted the forecast for the current fiscal year 2025. Following the implementation of key measures for the company’s realignment, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue between € 15 million and € 20 million for the 2025 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Management Board anticipates that the Voltabox Group will reach operating break-even in the current year and achieve EBITDA¹ of between € 1.5 million and € 2.5 million.

In order to validate the corporate planning underlying the forecast, the execution of the strategic realignment measures announced on February 10, 2025 was essential. These included the acquisition of 99% of the shares in EKM Elektronik GmbH – a leading electronics specialist and solution provider for industrial applications in the battery and medical technology sectors – and the announced divestment of the VoltaMobil business unit (high-voltage battery systems for industrial applications). The forecast is based on the proportional consolidation of EKM Elektronik GmbH and includes a one-time positive special effect from the sale of the VoltaMobil business unit. In addition, the forecast reflects the accounting treatment of the investment in GreenCluster GmbH, which has recently been increased to 100%, and the previously sold 4.5% stake in ForkOn GmbH as discontinued operations. This is based on the decision by the Management Board to streamline the business portfolio, to promptly halt losses from the GreenCluster GmbH business (photovoltaic systems) and to realign the overarching VoltaStore business segment.

1 Voltabox AG uses EBITDA as an alternative performance measure (APM). EBITDA is not a performance measure defined in the IFRS standards. The Voltabox Group’s definition of EBITDA (see pages 24 and 25 of the company’s 2023 Annual Report) may not be comparable with similarly titled performance measures and information used by other companies.
 

- END -

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a technology-driven provider of complex electronic solutions. The company develops and manufactures electronic assemblies, components, and complete systems that are used primarily in the battery and energy storage industry, life-support medical technology, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT solutions, as well as in consumer electronics and audio and lighting technology. Further information is available at www.voltabox.ag.

 

 

Media & Capital Markets Contact

Voltabox AG

Stefan Westemeyer

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Phone:  +49 160 951 287 54

Email: investor@voltabox.ag



End of Inside Information

15-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2118304

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2118304  15-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

