EQS-Adhoc: Voltabox Announces Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025 and Expects Revenue Surge and Positive Earnings Following Strategic Transformation

Voltabox Announces Forecast for Fiscal Year 2025 and Expects Revenue Surge and Positive Earnings Following Strategic Transformation

Paderborn, April 15, 2025 – The Management Board of Voltabox AG (DE000A2E4LE9) today adopted the forecast for the current fiscal year 2025. Following the implementation of key measures for the company’s realignment, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue between € 15 million and € 20 million for the 2025 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Management Board anticipates that the Voltabox Group will reach operating break-even in the current year and achieve EBITDA¹ of between € 1.5 million and € 2.5 million.

In order to validate the corporate planning underlying the forecast, the execution of the strategic realignment measures announced on February 10, 2025 was essential. These included the acquisition of 99% of the shares in EKM Elektronik GmbH – a leading electronics specialist and solution provider for industrial applications in the battery and medical technology sectors – and the announced divestment of the VoltaMobil business unit (high-voltage battery systems for industrial applications). The forecast is based on the proportional consolidation of EKM Elektronik GmbH and includes a one-time positive special effect from the sale of the VoltaMobil business unit. In addition, the forecast reflects the accounting treatment of the investment in GreenCluster GmbH, which has recently been increased to 100%, and the previously sold 4.5% stake in ForkOn GmbH as discontinued operations. This is based on the decision by the Management Board to streamline the business portfolio, to promptly halt losses from the GreenCluster GmbH business (photovoltaic systems) and to realign the overarching VoltaStore business segment.

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, is a technology-driven provider of complex electronic solutions. The company develops and manufactures electronic assemblies, components, and complete systems that are used primarily in the battery and energy storage industry, life-support medical technology, industrial measurement and control technology, IoT solutions, as well as in consumer electronics and audio and lighting technology. Further information is available at www.voltabox.ag.

