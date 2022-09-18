Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'611 -1.3%  SPI 13'583 -1.2%  Dow 30'822 -0.5%  DAX 12'741 -1.7%  Euro 0.9633 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'500 -1.2%  Gold 1'673 0.5%  Bitcoin 19'071 0.7%  Dollar 0.9653 0.4%  Öl 91.7 1.0% 
0 CHF Kommission
Volkswagen Aktie [Symbol: VW-V / Valor: 352781]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.09.2022 21:45:43

EQS-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Volkswagen determines price range for IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and enters into Share Purchase Agreement with Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Volkswagen
145.63 CHF 1.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): IPO/Letter of Intent
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Volkswagen determines price range for IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG and enters into Share Purchase Agreement with Porsche Automobil Holding SE

18-Sep-2022 / 21:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board and Supervisory Board determine price range and offer structure for IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG; Volkswagen AG enters into Share Purchase Agreement with Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Volkswagen AG had announced on 5 September 2022 that the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, had decided to launch an IPO of the preferred shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG it is subject to further capital market developments at the end of September / beginning of October 2022 ("intention to float") and to implement it by the end of the year, in the context of which a total of up to 25 % of the preferred shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG from the portfolio of Volkswagen AG would be placed with investors.

Today, Volkswagen AGs Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, set a placement price range for the preferred shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG from EUR 76.50 to EUR 82.50 per preferred share. In total, up to 113,875,000 preferred shares from the holdings of Volkswagen AG are planned to be placed with investors in the course of the IPO. This includes a basic offering of 99,021,740 preferred shares as well as of 14,853,260 further preferred shares to cover over-allotments. The preferred shares in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG are planned to begin trading on 29 September 2022.

Depending on the final number of placed preferred shares and the final setting of the offering price, the gross proceeds (including potential over-allotments) varies from EUR 8.71 bn to EUR 9.39 bn.

Furthermore, on 5 September 2022, Volkswagen AG declared the intention to transfer 25 % plus one share of the ordinary share capital in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG to Porsche Automobil Holding SE at the placement price of the preferred shares plus a premium of 7.5 %. Depending on the final offering price, the gross proceeds from the transfer varies from EUR 9.36 bn to EUR 10.10 bn. Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE entered into such Share Purchase Agreement today.

In the event of a successful IPO, Volkswagen AG will convene an extraordinary general meeting in December 2022, at which it will propose to its shareholders to distribute in the beginning of 2023 a special dividend of 49 % of the total gross proceeds from the placement of the preferred shares  and the sale of the ordinary shares. This amount is divided equally among the 501,295,263 outstanding ordinary and preferred shares of Volkswagen AG.
 

Publication of material related party transactions pursuant to section 111c of the German Stock Corporation Act

The Share Purchase Agreement underlying the transfer of 25 % plus one share of the ordinary share capital in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG is dated 18 September 2022 and has been entered into between Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH as seller and Porsche Automobil Holding SE as purchaser with the involvement of Volkswagen AG as warrantor. Currently, Porsche Automobil Holding SE holds approx. 53.3 % of the ordinary share capital and in aggregate approx. 31.9 % of the share capital of Volkswagen AG, with the latter holding 100 % of the shares in Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH. Hence, Porsche Automobil Holding SE is deemed to be a related party (nahestehende Person) of Volkswagen AG and Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH within the meaning of section 111a para. 1 sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act. Volkswagen AGs Supervisory Board consented to the conclusion of the Share Purchase Agreement on 5 September 2022 pursuant to section 111b para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act.

Pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, Porsche Automobil Holding SE acquires the ordinary share package from Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH in two tranches of 17.5 % (plus one ordinary share) and 7.5 % of the ordinary share capital in Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. The purchase price per ordinary share sold which is to be paid by Porsche Automobil Holding SE as consideration is equal to the placement price plus a 7.5 % premium. Such consideration is considered by external experts to be within an adequate range.

The closing of the first tranche is subject to the condition precedent that the preferred shares be fully placed in the course of the IPO within the price range and that the placement shares be delivered in book-entry form against payment of the offer price. The closing of the second tranche of ordinary shares is subject to the condition precedent that the first tranche be closed and that the special dividend of 49 % of the total gross revenue from the placement of the preferred shares (including potential over-allotments) and the sale of the ordinary shares be paid out.

Under the Share Purchase Agreement, Volkswagen AG as warrantor provides several warranties to Porsche Automobil Holding SE, putting Porsche Automobil Holding SE substantially in the same position as the future holders of the preferred shares from the IPO. In addition, Volkswagen AG provides a few other warranties that are customary in the market and most of which are limited to Volkswagen AGs positive knowledge (positive Kenntnis).

Volkswagen AGs Executive Board considers the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement to be in line with third party standards and are therefore to be considered as appropriate. This assessment has also been confirmed by independent external experts.

 

Rolf Woller

Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations

18-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: julian.krell@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444831

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1444831  18-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444831&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09.09.22 Volkswagen Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.09.22 Volkswagen Buy UBS AG
06.09.22 Volkswagen Buy UBS AG
05.09.22 Volkswagen Market-Perform Bernstein Research
31.08.22 Volkswagen Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16.09.22 Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
16.09.22 Starbucks will sich neu erfinden
16.09.22 Marktüberblick: Gold rutscht auf 2-Jahres-Tief
16.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Inflation data in Europe 🇪🇺 & US 🇺🇸 Ethereum 🔥
16.09.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Wieder abwärts / LVMH - GD200 unterkreuzt
16.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Das war es mit der Erholung
16.09.22 Heute grosser Verfall an den Terminmärkten
16.09.22 21Shares beim 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022
15.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 23.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'290.49 13.65 USSMMU
Short 11'768.68 8.42 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10'610.65 16.09.2022 17:31:35
Long 10'241.50 19.90 OSSMLU
Long 9'758.00 10.49 S2BMIU
Long 9'402.85 7.80 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Expertenmeinung: Die Geldpolitik der Fed wird Aktien- und Kryptoanleger hart treffen
Tiefstände erreicht: Jim Cramer macht Hoffnung auf Rally
Drohen Anlegern erneut schmerzhafte Verluste? Glenmede-Strategen warnen vor "Bärenfalle"
Cardano-Upgrade: Mit diesen Verbesserungen will sich die Kryptowährung gegenüber dem Ethereum-Merge behaupten
Akku oder Kabel - was spart mehr Energie?
VW-Aktie: VW peilt wohl Millionengewinn aus Verkauf von Gasverträgen an - 12.500 Vorbestellungen für ID.Buzz
Dann zahlen sich Rabatt-Coupons wirklich aus
Inflation weiter stark erhöht: Auf diese Assets setzt Starinvestor Kevin O’Leary
Trotz schwacher Performance: Mehrheit der Krypto-Anleger hält langfristig an Bitcoin fest
Grundstein für zweite Tesla-Gigafactory gelegt? Neuer Produktionsrekord in Shanghai im August nur knapp verfehlt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit