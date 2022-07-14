Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’804 -0.9%  SPI 13’929 -0.9%  Dow 30’431 -1.1%  DAX 12’520 -1.9%  Euro 0.9850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’397 -1.7%  Gold 1’709 -1.5%  Bitcoin 20’192 2.0%  Dollar 0.9844 0.6%  Öl 98.3 -1.5% 
1 Aktie gratis

voestalpine Aktie [Valor: 414921 / ISIN: AT0000937503]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.07.2022 19:43:59

EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

voestalpine
19.15 CHF -9.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

14-Jul-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The preliminary results for the first quarter of Business Year 2022/23, with a revenue of EUR 4,647 million, are as follows

EBITDA: EUR 877 million

EBIT: EUR 691 million

and thus, significantly beats market expectations.

Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).

This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of Natural Gas in Europe) remain manageable.

The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further inquiry note:

 

voestalpine AG

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

 

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com

 

voestalpine AG

14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-9949
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1398403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1398403  14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398403&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu voestalpine AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.07.22 voestalpine Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 voestalpine Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.06.22 voestalpine Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.22 voestalpine Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.22 voestalpine Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

15:42 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
13:20 US-Pharmakonzern Merck plant Zukauf von Krebsspezialisten
10:55 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss leicht schwächer
09:37 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
08:27 SMI - Erholungsbewegung beendet?
08:15 US-Berichtssaison Teil I – Abgeschwächtes Wachstum / US-Berichtssaison Teil II – Energie-Sektor legt kräftig zu
07:31 MarketFlow Live - Delta misses ✈️ Stocks whipsaw 📊 Bank earnings 💸 Producer inflation💡 USD strength📈
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’256.78 17.24 USSM6U
Short 11’489.76 12.53 WSSMBU
Short 11’846.46 8.83 WSSM2U
SMI-Kurs: 10’803.64 14.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’318.14 18.42 JSSMVU
Long 10’032.07 12.39 DSSMQU
Long 9’539.54 7.95 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten