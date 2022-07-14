|
14.07.2022 19:43:59
EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
EBITDA: EUR 877 million
EBIT: EUR 691 million
and thus, significantly beats market expectations.
Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).
This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of Natural Gas in Europe) remain manageable.
The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.
Further inquiry note:
voestalpine AG
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
voestalpine-Strasse 1
4020 Linz, Austria
T. +43/50304/15-9949
peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
voestalpine AG
14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50304/15-9949
|Fax:
|+43 50304/55-5581
|E-mail:
|IR@voestalpine.com
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
|WKN:
|897200
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1398403
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1398403 14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
