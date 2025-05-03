Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.05.2025 07:57:40

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Year End results as of December 31,2024

VITRUVIA MEDICAL
0.55 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Vitruvia Medical AG: Year End results as of December 31,2024

03-May-2025 / 07:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitruvia Medical AG: Year End results as of December 31, 2024

 

Anglikon, May 3, 2025: Vitruvia Medical AG achieved a result after taxes of CHF -173’775.93 in the past year 2024 compared to CHF -243’896.10 in the previous year.

 

On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenue of EUR 2’108’483.00 (previous year EUR 1,757,724.00 / +20%) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of EUR 178’398.00, compared with EUR 61,078.00 in the previous year (+192%).

Earnings after taxes and amortization of goodwill amounted to EUR -384’086.00 compared with EUR-535,435.00 in the previous year

LT technologies has achieved its sales and profit expectations for 2024. For 2025, we expect LT technologies' activity to continue to pick up, which will be reflected in the sales and profit figures.

 

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focusing on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.

 



End of Inside Information

03-May-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 2129406

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2129406  03-May-2025 CET/CEST