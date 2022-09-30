Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'195 0.7%  SPI 13'042 0.5%  Dow 29'226 -1.5%  DAX 12'111 1.1%  Euro 0.9593 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'313 1.0%  Gold 1'671 0.6%  Bitcoin 19'149 0.5%  Dollar 0.9782 0.2%  Öl 89.2 0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie [Valor: 46193141 / ISIN: CH0461931419]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.09.2022 09:30:26

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report

VITRUVIA MEDICAL
1.15 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
Vitruvia Medical AG: Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report

30-Sep-2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitruvia Medical AG: Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report

Anglikon, 30 September 2022: Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenues of approximately EUR 0.66 million in the first six months of the financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounted to EUR 21,077.00. It should be noted that the disposal of the two subsidiaries was written off, which had a negative impact on earnings.

Due to the delayed certification of the FFP2 masks, Vitruvia Medical AG expects for the financial year 2022 for LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG for the 2022 financial year of around EUR 1.85 million and an operating result of EUR 0.254 million. Both figures therefore do not yet include the revenue/profit from mask production.

The half-year report as of 30 June 2022 of Vitruvia Medical AG (Group) and the half-year financial statements as of 30 June 2022 Vitruvia Medical AG (Group) are published on the website of Vitruvia Medical AG (www.vitruvia-med.com).

 

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focusing on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.

30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1452625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1452625  30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

08:05 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Neues Jahrestief / Bayer - Zurück auf den Ausgangspunkt
06:15 RWE mit neuem LNG-Vertrag
29.09.22 Vontobel: Bahn frei für Porsche Börsengang
29.09.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 25.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.09.22 DAX – Und wieder geht es um die 12.000-Punkte-Marke
29.09.22 SG-Marktüberblick: Porsche im Fokus
29.09.22 BoE sorgt für neue Impulse
28.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
23.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Netflix, Spotify
21.09.22 Robert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'262.84 7.74 USSMMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'199.10 30.09.2022 09:30:07
Long 9'695.29 20.00 VSSM6U
Long 9'405.91 12.39 SMIFBU
Long 8'958.76 8.18 VSSMEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ordentlicher Börsenstart: Porsche-Aktie schliesst nach Erstkurs von 84 Euro unverändert
Zins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: Deutliche Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste -- DAX schliesst unter 12' Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - Deutsche Inflation steigt auf 70-Jahreshoch
Börsengang voraus: Porsche-Aktie wird am oberen Ende der Preisspanne ausgegeben
Schweizer Aktienmarkt im Bären-Territorium: Diese heimischen Werte bieten dennoch Schutz
EQS-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat legen Platzierungspreis der Vorzugsaktien f&#252;r B&#246;rsengang der Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG fest
lastminute.com-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Nun auch Interim-CEO Laura Amoretti unter Verdacht
Darum legt der Euro nach seinen Fall auf einen 20-jährigen Tiefstand wieder zu - zum Franken unter Druck
Santhera-Aktie fällt: Santhera im ersten Semester mit grösserem Verlust - besorgt sich liquide Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktien mit Gewinnen - dem Markttrend entgegen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}