VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie [Valor: 46193141 / ISIN: CH0461931419]
25.06.2023 09:59:05

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual results as of 31.12.2022 and outlook 2023

VITRUVIA MEDICAL
1.62 EUR -4.71%
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual results as of 31.12.2022 and outlook 2023

25-Jun-2023 / 09:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual results as of 31.12.2022 and outlook 2023

Anglikon, June 25, 2023: Vitruvia Medical AG reported net income after taxes of CHF -1,095,349.38 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to CHF -8,002,497.53 in the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenues of EUR 1,525,529.-- and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of EUR -912,086. Earnings after taxes amount to EUR -1,484,556 compared to the previous year of EUR -8,131,520.00.

 

Outlook 2023

For the current year, Vitruvia Medical AG and its subsidiary LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG to generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.8 million and earnings (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of approximately EUR 304,000 (unconsolidated).

On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG expects a further improvement in earnings compared to the previous year, which will, however, still be in negative territory.

 

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.

Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.

 

Vitruvia Medical AG

Markus A. Bertschin

President of the Board of Directors

Kesselackerstrasse 18

CH-5611 Anglikon

kontakt@vitruvia-med.com

 



End of Inside Information

25-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1664849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1664849  25-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG

