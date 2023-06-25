|
25.06.2023 09:59:05
EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual results as of 31.12.2022 and outlook 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual results as of 31.12.2022 and outlook 2023
Anglikon, June 25, 2023: Vitruvia Medical AG reported net income after taxes of CHF -1,095,349.38 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to CHF -8,002,497.53 in the previous year.
On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenues of EUR 1,525,529.-- and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of EUR -912,086. Earnings after taxes amount to EUR -1,484,556 compared to the previous year of EUR -8,131,520.00.
Outlook 2023
For the current year, Vitruvia Medical AG and its subsidiary LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG to generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.8 million and earnings (before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of approximately EUR 304,000 (unconsolidated).
On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG expects a further improvement in earnings compared to the previous year, which will, however, still be in negative territory.
About Vitruvia Medical AG:
Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.
Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.
Vitruvia Medical AG
Markus A. Bertschin
President of the Board of Directors
Kesselackerstrasse 18
CH-5611 Anglikon
