|
27.11.2023 11:37:41
EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 AG: resolves on cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital, commitments from investors
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Vita 34 AG resolves on cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital, commitments from investors
Leipzig, November 27, 2023 - The Management Board of Vita 34 AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on a capital increase against cash contributions with partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2022, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders.
The company's share capital of currently EUR 16,036,459.00 is to be increased by up to 10% through the issue of up to 1,603,645 new registered shares (the "New Shares"). The Company has received commitments from several investors, including the Company's major shareholder AOC Health GmbH, to acquire all New Shares by way of a private placement. The placement price amounts to EUR 4.40 per New Share and thus includes a premium of EUR 0.45on the current stock market price of the Vita 34 share.
The New Shares carry the same rights as the existing shares (ISIN DE000A0BL849) and are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.
The expected issue proceeds from the capital increase in the amount of approximately EUR 7 mio. are to be used for operating purposes and investment activities.
Notifying person: Dirk Plaga (Chief Financial Officer)
DISCLAIMER
This notification is a mandatory notification pursuant to Art. 17 MAR. Vita 34 AG is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. As always, the assessments contained herein are subject to the following reservations.
RESERVATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS/NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Vita 34 AG assumes no responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
NOTE
This announcement may not be distributed or published in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication would be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and anyone in possession of this document or information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the capital market laws of such countries.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase, securities of Vita 34 AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. No public offering has been or will be made and no prospectus has been or will be published in connection with the transaction.
Neither this publication nor its contents may form the basis of an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to above may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Vita 34 AG have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.
This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement. Investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the offer for the person concerned.
In the United Kingdom, this publication is directed only at (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, partnerships, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication must not be acted on or relied on by persons other than Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment opportunity referred to in this publication is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
The offer referred to herein, which is being made in Member States of the European Economic Area (each a "Relevant Member State"), is directed only at "qualified investors" as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the term "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC and includes the related delegated regulations.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, their acquisition or the distribution of this publication in countries where this is not permitted. Any person into whose possession this publication comes is required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
OTHER
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. This announcement may not be distributed or published in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such publication would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell the securities described in this announcement.
End of Inside Information
27-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|ir@vita34.de
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1782451
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1782451 27-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Vita 34 AG
Analysen zu Vita 34 AG
Heute um 18 Uhr live!
Wollen Sie die Geheimnisse des Optionshandels entdecken? Im Online-Seminar heute Abend schliesst die Seminar-Reihe zum Hebel-Trading mit dem dritten Teil in einem spannenden Finale: die faszinierende Welt des Optionshandels. Das sollten Sie nicht verpassen!Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!
Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index
PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Wochenstart: SMI leichter -- DAX knapp unter Nulllinie -- Asiatische Indizes schliesssen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt liegt im Montagshandel im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex sich mit leicht negativer Tendenz um die Nulllinie bewegt. Zum Start in die neue Woche waren in Asien fallende Kurse zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}