Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’510 -0.3%  SPI 15’346 -0.2%  Dow 39’255 1.4%  DAX 17’354 0.1%  Euro 0.9327 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’575 0.1%  Gold 2’391 -0.7%  Bitcoin 48’512 5.1%  Dollar 0.8532 0.1%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101VAT31186490
Top News
Ausblick: Siemens Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: PUMA gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Nachlese Japan - Erholung könnte wieder abgekauft werden - Bayer erhöht die Prognosen
Ausblick: GEA zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Kontron präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Viscom Aktie [Valor: 2536402 / ISIN: DE0007846867]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.08.2024 18:42:35

EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year

Viscom
5.20 CHF -42.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Viscom SE: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year

06-Aug-2024 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom SE: Adjustment of the annual forecast for the 2024 financial year

Hanover, 6 August 2024 – The management of Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) continues to expect incoming orders and target revenue of € 80 to 95 million for the 2024 financial year, thus confirming the forecast of 23 May 2024. The EBIT-Margin was specified against the backdrop of further delays in projects and the resulting underutilisation of capacity in all divisions and companies. The cost-cutting measures introduced will not yet be effective in the short term to significantly improve future monthly results. The management of Viscom SE now expects an EBIT-Margin before non-recurring effects of between -3 % and -9 % for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to EBIT before non-recurring effects of between € -2.9 million and € -7.2 million (previous forecast: EBIT before non-recurring effects will be in the low negative range). Due to the ongoing discussions with Viscom SE's Works Council, it is not yet possible to make a reliable statement on the extent of the non-recurring effects. However, these will lead to a further burden on earnings.

 

Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de


End of Inside Information

06-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 791
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.com
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1962351

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1962351  06-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962351&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Viscom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten