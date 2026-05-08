Viromed Medical Aktie 151791634 / DE000A40ZVN7
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08.05.2026 19:12:53
EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026
Rellingen, May 8, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has – based on the preliminary figures available today – significantly increased its consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and substantially improved its earnings. Consolidated revenue rose from €1.1 million in the 2024 financial year to €5.1 million in the 2025 financial year. Net income reached €0.6 million (previous year: €–3.1 million). While revenue thus fell short of the projected range of €8 million to €10 million, the net income exceeded the original forecast (“slightly positive result”).
Due to delays in the market launch of ViroCAP® and the approval of PulmoPlas®, the Management Board is revising the forecast for the 2026 financial year published on June 30, 2025, via a notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR); (the previous forecast for 2026: revenue of approximately €80 million and a significantly double-digit EBIT margin). According to the Management Board, the market potential for the medical devices developed by Viromed remains high and is underpinned by numerous distribution partnerships as well as strong interest in the diverse applications of cold plasma technology. Against this backdrop, the Management Board expects a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the current 2026 financial year at the consolidated level.
The complete audited financial results for the 2025 financial year are expected to be published on 22 May 2026 at the latest.
Notifying person:
Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG
Contact Viromed
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
End of Inside Information
08-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstrasse 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVN7
|WKN:
|A40ZVN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2324414
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2324414 08-May-2026 CET/CEST
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