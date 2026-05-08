Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’101 -0.3%  SPI 18’575 -0.3%  Dow 49’576 0.0%  DAX 24’339 -1.3%  Euro 0.9149 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’912 -1.0%  Gold 4’717 0.6%  Bitcoin 62’038 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7773 -0.4%  Öl 101.4 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Alcon43249246Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Das "digitale Gold" im Tresor: USA rücken offiziellem Bitcoin-Bestand näher
SpaceX-Börsengang im Visier: Warum Anleger jetzt auch auf die Amazon-Aktie schielen
KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Allianz-Aktie am DAX-Ende: Was hinter dem Rücksetzer steckt
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot: Rüstungskonzern möchte schon bald Marschflugkörper produzieren
Suche...

Viromed Medical Aktie 151791634 / DE000A40ZVN7

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.05.2026 19:12:53

EQS-Adhoc: Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

Viromed Medical
7.40 EUR -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

08-May-2026 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG missed revenue forecast for 2025 financial year, but continued to grow significantly and achieved a positive result; revised forecast for 2026

Rellingen, May 8, 2026 – Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”; ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7), a medical technology company and pioneer in cold plasma technology, has – based on the preliminary figures available today – significantly increased its consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year and substantially improved its earnings. Consolidated revenue rose from €1.1 million in the 2024 financial year to €5.1 million in the 2025 financial year. Net income reached €0.6 million (previous year: €–3.1 million). While revenue thus fell short of the projected range of €8 million to €10 million, the net income exceeded the original forecast (“slightly positive result”).

Due to delays in the market launch of ViroCAP® and the approval of PulmoPlas®, the Management Board is revising the forecast for the 2026 financial year published on June 30, 2025, via a notification pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR); (the previous forecast for 2026: revenue of approximately €80 million and a significantly double-digit EBIT margin). According to the Management Board, the market potential for the medical devices developed by Viromed remains high and is underpinned by numerous distribution partnerships as well as strong interest in the diverse applications of cold plasma technology. Against this backdrop, the Management Board expects a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the current 2026 financial year at the consolidated level.

The complete audited financial results for the 2025 financial year are expected to be published on 22 May 2026 at the latest.

 

Notifying person:

Uwe Perbandt, CEO Viromed Medical AG

Contact Viromed

E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de



End of Inside Information

08-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Hauptstrasse 105
25462 Rellingen
Germany
E-mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
WKN: A40ZVN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2324414

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2324414  08-May-2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Viromed Medical AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Viromed Medical AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:14 Allianz auf Rekordkurs
09:40 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen gesucht – Rheinmetall unter Druck
09:04 Optimismus verfrüht
06:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtstendenz?
07.05.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
06.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’648.60 19.32 SB1BHU
Short 13’911.15 13.97 S7LBMU
Short 14’442.92 8.88 SQEBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’100.63 08.05.2026 17:30:30
Long 12’550.31 19.32 SW7BAU
Long 12’281.08 13.97 S0EBKU
Long 11’755.43 8.94 SQOB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Konzern verdient im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr
IonQ-Aktie dennoch tiefer: D-Wave-Konkurrent meldet Rekordquartal und will das "NVIDIA der Quantenwelt" werden
ams-OSRAM-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Profitiert von guten Zahlen und KI-Hoffnungen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich dennoch tiefrot: Profitiert von tiefen Schäden aus Naturkatastrophen
UBS-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Millionenhohe Busse aus Monaco
Bayer-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Positive Phase-3-Daten für Bildgebungs-Marker - China prüft Zulassung von Asundexian beschleunigt
DEUTZ-Aktie zieht an: Motorenbauer startet mit vollen Büchern ins neue Jahr
SpaceX-Börsengang im Visier: Warum Anleger jetzt auch auf die Amazon-Aktie schielen

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 19/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 19/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.