15.01.2025 21:22:15
EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Verbio reduces EBITDA forecast for 2024/25; expectation of net financial debt of max. EUR 190 million unchanged
EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Verbio reduces EBITDA forecast for 2024/25; expectation of net financial debt of max. EUR 190 million unchanged
In addition, after a thorough review, the Management Board assumes that the prices of GHG quotas for open GHG volumes will not recover sufficiently by the end of the financial year to offset the negative EBITDA result from the first quarter of the current financial year and the lower-than-planned GHG quota prices contracted to minimize risk. The Management Board is optimistic that the recovery in quota prices that is already observed will accelerate over the course of the year. An impairment of GHG quotas is not expected.
Verbio is therefore adjusting its forecast for the 2024/25 financial year and now expects an EBITDA result in the mid double-digit million range (previously: EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million). Expectation for net financial debt at the end of the financial year remains unchanged at a maximum of EUR 190 million.
About Verbio
At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residues from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy and renewable products for chemicals and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and food industries. We employ more than 1,000 people at our locations in Germany, Poland, Hungary, India, the USA and Canada. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team; with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to leaving the Earth in a habitable state for the generations that will follow us. In doing so we combine global growth with economic success, social responsibility and security of supply. The Verbio share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.
Important notice
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Verbio SE. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. Verbio can give no guarantees and accepts no liability as to whether future developments and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.
Contact:
Verbio SE
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Alina Köhler (IR)
Ulrike Kurze (PR)
+49(0)341/308530-299
E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
End of Inside Information
15-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verbio SE
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2068589
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2068589 15-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
