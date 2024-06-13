|
14.06.2024 00:13:39
EQS-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Business Combination with the Shift4 group to be completed, Delisting planned
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Merger
Münster, 13 June 2024. The business combination of Vectron Systems AG (“Vectron”) with the Shift4 group (“Shift4”) announced on 1 June 2024 was previously subject to the condition that Shift4 succeeds in acquiring a total of at least 70% of Vectron’s shares (including the shares from the planned capital increase). Shift4 has declared today that it waives this condition, respectively that the condition is deemed to be fulfilled because the 70% threshold is nearly met. This means not only that the acquisition of approximately 41.4% of Vectron's share capital from the current CEO Thomas Stümmler and a company controlled by him will be completed, but also that the agreed Business Combination Agreement is finally binding and that the 10% capital increase from authorized capital will be subscribed by Shift4 and completed. The condition is also no longer relevant for the current tender offer for all Vectron shares at an offer price of EUR 10.50 per Vectron share. Following the tender offer a de-listing of the Vectron-share is envisaged with short notice.
IR contact:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Tel.: +49 (0) 2983 908121
Mob.: +49 (0) 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1925031
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1925031 14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
