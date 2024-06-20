Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’128 0.6%  SPI 16’118 0.6%  Dow 39’183 0.9%  DAX 18’254 1.0%  Euro 0.9545 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’948 1.3%  Gold 2’360 1.5%  Bitcoin 57’980 1.0%  Dollar 0.8907 0.7%  Öl 85.6 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Molecular Partners25637909Kuros32581411Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TMTG-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Mögliche Verwässerung und Co. - Diese Belastungsfaktoren bereiten Trump Media momentan Probleme
Bernstein sieht Riot Platforms als Anführer bei der Konsolidierung im Bitcoin-Mining
CPH-Aktie: CPH-Aktionäre winken Abspaltung des Papiergeschäfts durch
Investieren in NVIDIA, AMD, Apple & Co.: Welche KI-Aktie sich lohnen könnte
CI Com-Aktie: CI Com rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Suche...
ZERO Depot

Varta Aktie [Valor: 3284753 / ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.06.2024 20:20:53

EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG adjusts revenue forecast for 2024 due to further slowdown in the energy storage market

finanzen.net zero Varta-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Varta
9.06 CHF -8.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VARTA AG: VARTA AG adjusts revenue forecast for 2024 due to further slowdown in the energy storage market

20-Jun-2024 / 20:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55 
 
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
 
VARTA AG adjusts revenue forecast for 2024 due to further slowdown in the energy storage market
 
Ellwangen, June 20, 2024
 
Based on current business developments in the first half of 2024, VARTA AG is revising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 issued on August 11, 2023. The Ellwangen-based technology company now expects revenue between € 820 million and € 870 million (previous forecast: at least € 900 million).

The reason for the adjustment is a further significant deterioration in the market environment for energy storage systems, especially in the second quarter of the current year. In addition to a noticeable decline in overall market demand, the market segment for AC (alternating current) energy storage systems in particular, which VARTA serves with its existing product line, is currently losing market share in the domestic market. Delays in connection with the product launch of the DC (direct current)-coupled high-voltage storage system VARTA.wall, with which VARTA plans to enter the largest market segment of the energy storage market in terms of volume (DC storage systems), are also having a negative impact on revenue development in 2024 and contribute to the wide forecast range.
 
* * *


 


End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1930101

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1930101  20-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930101&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Varta AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten