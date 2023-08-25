Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
va-Q-tec Aktie [Valor: 34041343 / ISIN: DE0006636681]
25.08.2023 13:37:28

EQS-Adhoc: va-Q-tec AG: Delisting of va-Q-tec AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of the 30 August 2023

va-Q-tec
25.19 CHF 164.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Delisting
va-Q-tec AG: Delisting of va-Q-tec AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of the 30 August 2023

25-Aug-2023 / 13:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


va-Q-tec AG: Delisting of va-Q-tec AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective upon the expiry of the 30 August 2023

Würzburg, 25 August 2023. The Management Board of va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec) has been informed about the decision of the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dated 25  August 2023, that the revocation of the admission of va-Q-tec AG shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE0006636681, announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 30 June 2023 and subsequently applied for revocation of the admission of the shares of va-Q-tec to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and simultaneously in the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) will become effective upon the expiry of the 30 August 2023. va-Q-tec will also make applications to the other trading platforms that, if possible, va-Q-tec shares shall no longer be traded in the over-the-counter market on other stock exchanges with the expiry of the 30 August 2023, or shortly thereafter.

The delisting takes place in the course of the delisting offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH of 2 August 2023, whose offer period will expire on 30 August 2023.

After 30 August 2023, all transparency obligations associated with a stock exchange listing on a regulated or organized market, such as the ad hoc disclosure obligation and the obligation to prepare half-yearly financial reports and quarterly statements, will cease to apply.

 

+++END OF THE AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT+++

 

IR contact

va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Phone: +49 931 35942 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-Q-tec.com

 

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de

 

About va-Q-tec  

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. With this key thermal technology, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec



End of Inside Information

25-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)931 35 942 0
Fax: +49 (0)931 35 942 10
E-mail: IR@va-Q-tec.com
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
ISIN: DE0006636681
WKN: 663668
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1712011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1712011  25-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712011&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

