Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'974 0.9%  SPI 14'456 0.8%  Dow 34'458 0.5%  DAX 15'728 0.2%  Euro 0.9535 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'267 0.2%  Gold 1'917 1.0%  Bitcoin 23'287 1.6%  Dollar 0.8777 -0.3%  Öl 83.0 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Roche1203211Lonza1384101
Top News
Peloton reduziert Verlust - Erwartungen dennoch verfehlt - Peloton-Aktie tiefrot
Meme-Aktie AMC stürzt ab: Panik breitet sich laut Experte vor APE-Aktien-Zusammenlegung unter Anlegern aus
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
VW-Aktie nachbörslich freundlich: Volkswagen sieht akute Halbleiterkrise als überstanden an
Darum macht der Euro seine Verluste zum Dollar wett - Auch zum Franken stärker
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
USU Software Aktie [Valor: 1936713 / ISIN: DE000A0BVU28]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2023 21:11:19

EQS-Adhoc: USU Software AG announces provisional figures for Q2 2023 and new guidance

USU Software
20.19 CHF 2.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
USU Software AG announces provisional figures for Q2 2023 and new guidance

23-Aug-2023 / 21:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary calculations show that USU Software AG and its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as the USU Group or USU) generated further growth in the second quarter of 2023 despite the strategic transition from one-time license business to software-as-a-service (SaaS) business. However, earnings declined temporarily due to the higher share of new customers attributable to SaaS and a perceptible reluctance to invest on the part of interested parties on account of the economic situation.
The USU Group increased its consolidated sales by 2.8% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023 to EUR 31.6 million (Q2 2022: EUR 30.7 million). Positive factors included record orders on hand and higher SaaS revenue in connection with this, which climbed by 25.1% year on year to EUR 4.2 million (Q2 2022: EUR 3.4 million). At the same time, however, the USU Groups license business declined by about three quarters in the reporting quarter to EUR 0.8 million after enjoying significant growth in the previous year (Q2 2022: EUR 3.2 million). Consulting revenues increased by 13.8% year-on-year to 19.7 million euros (Q2/2022: 17.3 million euros).  
The decline in high-margin license revenue and a simultaneous rise in costs due to investment projects in the area of artificial intelligence, in the market for cloud management and in the new central product platform, caused EBITDA to fall by 43.7% in the reporting quarter to EUR 2.1 million, according to provisional figures (Q2 2022: EUR 3.8 million), with EBIT also decreasing by about two thirds to EUR 0.9 million (Q2 2022: EUR 2.6 million).
On a positive note, demand for USU products and solutions remains high and only longer sales cycles in license business are reflected in the USU Groups earnings. Although it is not yet possible to accurately predict the timing of investment decisions by potential new customers and the related decision to choose a one-time license or an SaaS project, the Management Board does not expect the earnings effect of the Q2 2023 reporting quarter to be fully offset over the rest of the year, which is taken into account in the new guidance as follows: USU now expects sales growth to EUR 132 - 139 million in 2023 as a whole (previously: EUR 134 -139 million), with targeted further significant growth in SaaS business and EBITDA of EUR 13 - 15 million (previously: EUR 16.5 -18.0 million).
The Management Board is also confirming the current medium-term planning, which includes average organic sales growth of 10% in the next few years and, in view of the continued growth in SaaS business, an increase in the EBITDA margin to between 17% and 19% by 2026.
 


End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, USU Software AG which is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28) includes the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS, and USU GK.
Further information: www.usu.com.
Contact

USU Software AG                                                         
Investor Relations                                                           
Falk Sorge                                                                       
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 351                                         
E-mail: falk.sorge@usu.com                

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440
E-mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
 
 

23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1710281

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1710281  23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710281&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu USU Software AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten