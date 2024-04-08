Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
United Labels Aktie [Valor: 1077775 / ISIN: DE0005489561]
08.04.2024 18:55:29

EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: preliminary results for FY 2023

United Labels
2.34 EUR 3.54%
EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
United Labels AG: preliminary results for FY 2023

08-Apr-2024 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Labels exceeds expectations in sales and earnings

  • Group sales increase by 11% to € 24.8 million (previous year: € 22.3 million)
  • EBIT increases by 25% to € 1.0 million (previous year: € 0.8 million)
  • Further growth also expected for 2024 

 

Muenster, 08.04.2024. According to the preliminary figures available today, United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) significantly increased its consolidated sales by 11% to € 24.8 million in the past financial year 2023. This sales growth was due to increased revenue in the Key Account segment, which grew by 9%. Sales in the Special Retail segment improved by 31%. Sales in the e-commerce business included in this segment even rose by 57%, which means that this area developed the greatest growth potential for the company, as expected.

Due to slightly higher freight costs in the procurement of goods, the gross profit margin totaled 27.3% (previous year: 28.6%). Overall, consolidated earnings before interests, taxes, depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA) rose to € 1.3 million (previous year: € 1.1 million), EBIT increased by 25% to € 1.0 million (previous year: € 0.8 million) and net profit for the year rose by 50% to € 0.6 million (previous year: € 0.4 million).

All of the Group's operating companies closed the 2023 financial year with a positive net profit. The order backlog as at the reporting date of 31 December 2023 amounted to € 10.7 million (previous year: € 14.0 million) and is therefore also at a good level.
Overall, the company's sales and earnings performance in the past financial year exceeded expectations, which had envisaged only a moderate improvement in sales and earnings.

 

For the current financial year 2024, the company plans to expand its Key Account business and brand ranges, as well as its own e-commerce business in particular. The Executive Board is therefore also forecasting further sales growth and an increase in the operating result for the current 2024 financial year.

 

The full annual financial statements and further explanations will be published with the annual report in April 2024 at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

 

Contact:
United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Muenster, Phone: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media:
Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, Phone +49 2983 908121, Mobile +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com



End of Inside Information

08-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)25 132 21-0
E-mail: info@unitedlabels.com
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com
ISIN: DE0005489561
WKN: 548956
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1875777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1875777  08-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

