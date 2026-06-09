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09.06.2026 16:19:53
EQS-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Ad hoc announcement by United Labels AG dated June 9, 2026
United Labels AG: Postponement of the Publication of Financial Reports for the 2025 Fiscal Year
Münster, June 9, 2026. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) hereby announces that the publication of the financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year, originally scheduled for June 10, 2026, has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is the availability of severely limited personnel resources in the accounting department.
The financial reports are now scheduled to be published by June 24, 2026, at the latest.
The preliminary financial results for the 2025 fiscal year were already published in an ad hoc announcement on May 27, 2025. There are no changes to the statements made therein regarding revenue and earnings.
The complete annual financial statements and further explanations will then be provided with the publication of the annual report at: https://www.unitedlabels.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Contact: United Labels AG, Gildenstr. 6, 48157 Münster, Tel.: +49 251-3221-0, www.unitedlabels.comDiese This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it. This email address is protected against spam bots! JavaScript must be enabled to view it.
Investor Relations & Financial Media:
Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, T +49 2983 908121, M +49 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Labels AG
|Gildenstr. 6
|48157 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)25 132 21-0
|E-mail:
|info@unitedlabels.com
|Internet:
|www.unitedlabels.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005489561
|WKN:
|548956
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2342558
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2342558 09-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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