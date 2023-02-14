EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Resolutions to reduce capital by cancelling own shares and to make a public share buyback offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Montabaur, February 14, 2023. The Management Board of United Internet AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2020, regarding the acquisition and use of treasury shares, initially to cancel 2,000,000 treasury shares and to reduce the share capital of United Internet AG by EUR 2,000,000.00 from EUR 194,000,000.00 to EUR 192,000,000.00. The number of shares issued will decrease accordingly by 2,000,000 shares, from 194,000,000 shares to 192,000,000 shares. The pro-rata amount of the share capital that the issued shares represent remains unchanged at EUR 1 per share.

The cancellation of the treasury shares serves to increase the proportionate participation of United Internet shareholders.

Furthermore, the Management Board of United Internet AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of United Internet AG for a total of up to 13,900,000 shares at a price of EUR 21.00 per share. The total volume of the share buyback offer therefore amounts to up to EUR 291,900,000.

With the public share buyback offer resolved today, United Internet AG makes use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the company on May 20, 2020, under which up to 10% of the company's share capital may be bought back by August 31, 2023. The shares bought back may be used for all of the purposes permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2020. The shares may also be cancelled.

Following the cancellation of 2,000,000 shares as decided today, United Internet AG will initially hold 5,284,109 treasury shares. This corresponds to approx. 2.75 % of the company's share capital.

More details on the public share buyback offer are included in the offer document, which will be published on the website of United Internet AG (www.united-internet.de) under the heading "Investor Relations Offer 2023" prior to the start of the offer period and, thereafter, in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) (www.bundesanzeiger.de).



