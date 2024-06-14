Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’045 -0.4%  SPI 15’994 -0.5%  Dow 38’562 -0.2%  DAX 18’002 -1.4%  Euro 0.9526 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’839 -2.0%  Gold 2’335 1.4%  Bitcoin 58’275 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8903 -0.4%  Öl 82.6 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018
Top News
Ermöglichen künftige Inflationsdaten eine Fed-Zinssenkung schon im Juli? Warum ein Experte zuversichtlich bleibt
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Tele-Columbus-Investment: United Internet schreibt 185 Mio. EUR ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 24: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
0% Kommission
United Internet Aktie [Valor: 1115836 / ISIN: DE0005089031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2024 20:10:30

EQS-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Non-scheduled, non-cash impairment on Tele Columbus investment

finanzen.net zero United Internet-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

United Internet
20.54 CHF -12.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
United Internet AG: Non-scheduled, non-cash impairment on Tele Columbus investment

14-Jun-2024 / 20:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Montabaur, June 14, 2024. United Internet AG today resolved to make no further investments in the holding company Kublai GmbH (Kublai). Kublai currently holds around 95% of shares in Tele Columbus AG (Tele Columbus).

Specifically, United Internet is waiving its right to increase its stake in Kublai to 40% again after it was diluted to around 5% in the course of a capital increase in the first quarter of 2024. As a result, United Internet expects a non-cash impairment loss on its investment in Kublai of around EUR 185 million in its Half-year Financial Report 2024.

In its Interim Statement Q1 2024, United Internet reported that Kublai had conducted a capital increase in the first quarter of 2024 to provide Tele Columbus with equity, in which United Internet did not participate. A further shareholder of Kublai is Hilbert Management GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. (MSI), an infrastructure fund managed by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which subscribed to the full amount of the capital increase totaling EUR 300 million. This resulted in a dilution of United Internet’s stake in Kublai to around 5% (previously 40%). Until June 17, 2024 (previously agreed: June 6, 2024), United Internet has the option to increase its stake in Kublai back to 40% by acquiring shares from MSI in return for a payment of EUR 120 million.

United Internet is convinced that the valuation of Tele Columbus AG on which the capital increase is based is significantly too low and that the dilution of the shares held by United Internet is therefore too far-reaching. However, its majority of votes at the shareholders’ meeting enabled MSI to conduct the capital increase on the basis of a valuation determined by MSI. United Internet will now initiate the contractually stipulated anti-dilution proceedings and arrange for an arbitration court to review MSI’s valuation. If the court follows United Internet's opinion based on a valuation commissioned prior to the capital increase, United Internet is entitled to a compensation amount of approximately EUR 300 million.

The reason for the decision of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG not to make any further investments in Kublai is a difference of opinion between MSI and United Internet regarding the future financing of Kublai.

 

Contact

United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de


Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2023 of United Internet AG on page 58.



End of Inside Information

14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1925721

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1925721  14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925721&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu United Internet AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.06.24 United Internet Neutral UBS AG
11.06.24 United Internet Buy Warburg Research
14.05.24 United Internet Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.24 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
09.05.24 United Internet Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy, SolarEdge
09:35 Als Anleger von den Zinsentscheidungen profitieren
09:26 Die Suche nach neuen Impulsen
09:21 Marktüberblick: Nikkei nach Zinsentscheidung erholt
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung im Fokus
13.06.24 Volatilities in the fertilizer markets present both challenges and opportunities for market participants in Asia
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’515.70 19.40 NRSSMU
Short 12’791.37 13.36 SSCM8U
Short 13’241.77 8.91 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’044.59 14.06.2024 17:30:06
Long 11’540.00 19.79
Long 11’280.00 13.76
Long 10’781.34 8.88 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie letztlich tiefrot nach zeitweiser Handelsaussetzung: Rheinmetall-Aktie von hoher Volatilität betroffen
MDAX-Papier Sixt SE St-Aktie: Sixt SE St zahlt weniger Dividende aus
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
Siemens-Aktie klar in Rot: Siemens setzt Millionenbetrag für Schaltanlagenwerk in Frankfurt ein
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS dürfte China-Geschäft der CS wohl an chinesischen Staatsfonds verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Erneute Abstimmung über Vergütungsplan von Elon Musk steht bevor
Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schliesslich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit