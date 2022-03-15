Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’564 -1.0%  SPI 14’676 -1.0%  Dow 32’945 0.0%  DAX 13’636 -2.1%  Euro 1.0322 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’660 -2.2%  Gold 1’929 -1.3%  Bitcoin 36’291 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9387 0.1%  Öl 100.5 -5.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
UNIQA Insurance Aktie [Valor: 1004913 / ISIN: AT0000821103]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.03.2022 11:07:35

EQS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: STRABAG SE Syndicate cancelled by Haselsteiner Group

UNIQA Insurance
8.50 CHF -19.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
UNIQA Insurance Group AG: STRABAG SE Syndicate cancelled by Haselsteiner Group

15-March-2022 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE Syndicate cancelled by Haselsteiner Group

UNIQA Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH (FN 174965 b), UNIQA Erwerb von Beteiligungen Gesellschaft m.b.H. (FN 208055 p), UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG (FN 63197 m) and UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t) (collectively referred to as the "UNIQA Group") together hold around 15% in STRABAG SE.

The UNIQA Group, as a part of the Raiffeisen Group, is a member of a syndicate (the "Syndicate") with the Haselsteiner Group and MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited that controls STRABAG SE (AT000000STR1), which is listed on the Vienna stock exchange.

The Haselsteiner Family Foundation, as a member of the Haselsteiner Group, has served notice on the Syndicate by way of letter delivered today. The Syndicate will therefore be dissolved from 31 December 2022 ("date of dissolution").

UNIQA currently accounts for its 15% interest in STRABAG SE (the "STRABAG interest") as an associate in accordance with IAS 28 ("equity method accounting") as UNIQA has significant influence over STRABAG SE on the basis of the Syndicate in particular. The dissolution of the Syndicate will affect the equity method accounting from the 2023 financial year if the significant influence can no longer be demonstrated. If the equity method accounting is discontinued, UNIQA would instead recognise the dividend paid by STRABAG SE in profit or loss in future rather than the pro rata consolidated net profit. The carrying amount of the STRABAG interest would be based on its market price moving ahead and no longer on the pro rata consolidated equity.

15-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 211 75-0
E-mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
WKN: 928900
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1302855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1302855  15-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu UNIQA Insurance AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten