EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'254 0.4%  SPI 14'748 0.4%  Dow 38'424 0.4%  DAX 17'065 0.7%  Euro 0.9480 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'743 0.7%  Gold 1'997 0.3%  Bitcoin 46'162 0.6%  Dollar 0.8835 -0.2%  Öl 81.1 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Novo Nordisk129508879Super Micro Computer2776758NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528
Top News
Fachkräftemangel in der Schweiz setzt sich fort - das steckt dahinter
SoundHound-Aktie, Arm-Aktie & Co. zünden den Turbo: NVIDIA gibt Investitionen in SoundHound, Arm und weiteren Unternehmen bekannt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Swiss Re vor den Zahlen - Bitcoin Halving steht an
DSM-Firmenich-Aktie kräftig im Plus: DSM-Firmenich plant nach schlechtem Jahr Segment-Abspaltung
SoftwareONE-Aktie gibt leicht nach: SoftwareONE 2023 mit leichtem Umsatzplus - Neue Strategie bis 2026 aufgelegt
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Uniper Aktie [Valor: 131406303 / ISIN: DE000UNSE026]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.02.2024 11:12:16

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation

finanzen.net zero Uniper-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Uniper
57.71 CHF 6.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation

15-Feb-2024 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper SE: Uniper successfully closes the 2023 financial year with an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion and records a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the granted state aid

Based on preliminary figures, Uniper expects an Adjusted EBIT of over EUR 6.3 billion for the financial year 2023 which is within the forecast of EUR 6 to 7 billion. The Adjusted Net Income amounts to over EUR 4.4 billion and is also within the forecast of EUR 4 to 5 billion.

In the financial year 2023, Uniper benefited from a favourable market environment, particularly from hedging transactions in the area of electricity generation from coal and gas-fired power plants and in the gas midstream business. In addition, successful forward transactions to hedge outstanding gas supply obligations resulting from the curtailment of Russian gas supplies had a positive impact on earnings. This positive one-off effect accumulated to around EUR 2.3 billion in the 2023 financial year and made a significant contribution to the exceptional annual result for the past financial year.

Uniper will recognise a provision of approx. EUR 2.3 billion in the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 for a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the state aid granted in 2022. This payment obligation, with the final amount still dependent on the annual result for 2024, will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and should be paid from existing liquid funds. The recognition of this provision will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper.

In December 2022, the European Commission approved state aid to Uniper subject to certain conditions. The Federal Republic of Germany then provided state aid to Uniper in the financial year 2022 in the amount of approx. EUR 13.5 billion. In accordance with the EU state aid decision dated 20 December 2022, in conjunction with the framework agreement concluded between the Federal Republic of Germany and Uniper on 19 December 2022, Uniper is obliged, among other commitments, to pay any potential overcompensation from the state aid to the Federal Republic of Germany.  

The definitions of the key performance indicators used are explained in the Uniper SE Annual Report 2022.  

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. As announced, the detailed results for the financial year 2023 will be published on 28 February 2024.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy

 


End of Inside Information

15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE02 , UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1838213

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1838213  15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1838213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Uniper

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uniper

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.10.23 Uniper Sell UBS AG
27.07.23 Uniper Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.07.23 Uniper Sell UBS AG
19.01.23 Uniper Sell UBS AG
16.12.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
09:56 SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
09:43 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 trotzt schwacher Konjunktur
09:27 UBS KeyInvest: FinTech – Konsolidierung abgeschlossen/Touristik – Die Welt im Reisefieber
07:45 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
01:00 Options Reflect Limited Downside Risk in Equities
14.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 52.000 Dollar – Kapitalisierung bei über 1 Milliarde Dollar
13.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Bayer, Lonza, Roche
13.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf LANXESS AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'687.41 19.89 A0SSMU
Short 11'941.68 13.71 OFSSMU
Short 12'378.02 8.92 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'253.95 15.02.2024 11:16:31
Long 10'765.89 19.05 SSQMQU
Long 10'511.12 13.30 SSOMSU
Long 10'105.79 8.99 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 57.71 6.88% Uniper

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs erreicht neues Jahreshoch - ETF-Genehmigung ein "voller Erfolg"
Schindler-Aktie gesucht: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung im Jahr 2023
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: UBS rechnet mit niedrigerem Anteil von DocMorris am Arzneimittelmarkt
Clariant & Co.: Diese Unternehmen aus der Schweiz könnten potenzielle Übernahmekandidaten sein
Commerzbank-Aktie zieht an: Commerzbank kann Jahresgewinn steigern und stellt weiteres Gewinnplus in Aussicht
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin rutscht wieder unter 50'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Santhera veröffentlicht Daten zu Wirkstoff Vamorolon in Fachjournal
BioNTech-Aktie fester: Zivilklage gegen BioNTech wegen Corona-Impfungen abgewiesen
Bitcoin-Halving im April 2024 im Fokus: Erreicht der Bitcoinkurs neue Allzeithochs?
UBS-Strategin: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen - Silber könnte Gold sogar übertreffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit