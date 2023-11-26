|
26.11.2023 22:48:08
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award
Düsseldorf, 26 November 2023. Uniper SE (“Uniper”) has been notified on Friday evening, 24 November 2023, of an award against a subsidiary in arbitration proceedings under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce which began in early 2021. The proceedings between the Uniper subsidiary and a European energy company relate, inter alia, to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquified Natural Gas (LNG), concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired. A payment to the opposing party of an estimated EUR 550 million related to the retroactive re-pricing of the long-term agreement would be due under the terms of the award. The additional payment will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper. Uniper is currently analyzing the reasoning of the decision and reviewing all possible avenues of legal recourse against the award.
Contact:
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 151 55049337
Email ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Phone +49 178 4394847
Email press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
26-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1N3
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1781917
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1781917 26-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Uniper
Analysen zu Uniper
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index
PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI geht mit knappem Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}