EQS-Adhoc: tubesolar AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings filed

Augsburg, 30 June 2023 Today, the Executive Board of tubesolar AG (ISIN DE000A351U72) has filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Augsburg Local Court (Amtsgericht Augsburg).



tubesolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. tubesolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.



Contact:

Investor Relations:

Quadriga Communication GmbH | Kent Gaertner

gaertner@quadriga-communication.de



