TubeSolar Aktie [Valor: 52515633 / ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4]
30.06.2023 11:39:31

EQS-Adhoc: tubesolar AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings filed

TubeSolar
0.07 EUR 0.00%
EQS-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
tubesolar AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings filed

30-Jun-2023 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tubesolar AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings filed

Augsburg, 30 June  2023 Today, the Executive Board of tubesolar AG (ISIN DE000A351U72) has filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the Augsburg Local Court (Amtsgericht Augsburg).

About tubesolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
tubesolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. tubesolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Quadriga Communication GmbH | Kent Gaertner
gaertner@quadriga-communication.de


End of Inside Information

30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tubesolar AG
Berliner Allee 65
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 899 830 50
E-mail: ir@tubesolar.de
Internet: www.tubesolar.de
ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4
WKN: A2PXQD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1670051

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1670051  30-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

