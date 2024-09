EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG sells shares in Montano Real Estate GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Disposal

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG sells shares in Montano Real Estate GmbH



Munich, September 10, 2024 - As last communicated at the Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2024, the Management Board of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“TTL”, “TTL AG”) (ISIN DE0007501009) does not currently expect a significant recovery in the German commercial real estate market before the end of 2024.

Against this background, the company's Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to focus TTL's investment portfolio on the most important investment in Branicks Group AG, which has recently undergone a successful restructuring, and thus consistently secure the company's financial and liquidity position.

TTL's shares in Montano Real Estate GmbH were sold to the two existing shareholders Ramin Rabeian and Sebastian Schöberl as part of a sales process.

