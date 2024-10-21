EQS-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged



TRATON SE: Preliminary operating result for Q3 2024 above market expectations; Full-year outlook unchanged

Munich, 21 October 2024 – The TRATON GROUP significantly exceeded market expectations (consensus) for its operating result and net cash flow in the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to faster-than-expected catch-up effects at International Motors in connection with mirror supply issues and a better price/product mix at Scania Vehicles & Services.

In particular, this affects the following preliminary key figures for Q3 2024 in a year-on-year comparison:

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Delta Consensus Q3 2024 Operating result (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in € million) 1,140 955 +19% 1,026 Operating return on sales (adjusted) TRATON GROUP (in %) 9.6 8.4 +1.2pp 8.7 Net cash flow TRATON Operations (in Mio €) 1,279 649 +631 808

Despite this positive third quarter development, the TRATON GROUP maintains its full year 2024 business outlook.

The analyst consensus is available on the TRATON Investor Relations website under: https://ir.traton.com/en/share/

Detailed figures for the third quarter 2024 and the 9M 2024 Interim Statement will be published on October 28, 2024. They will be available here: https://ir.traton.com/en/publications/

All key figures mentioned in this release are defined in the TRATON Annual Report 2023 on pages 48 and 49.

