EQS-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG announces non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments

EQS-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Other

tokentus investment AG announces non-cash extraordinary write-downs and impairments



14-Apr-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

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Frankfurt am Main, 14 April 2026 – The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (the “Company”) (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) announces today that, in the course of preparing the Company’s annual financial statements as at 31 December 2025, non-cash extraordinary depreciation of € 816,556.76 was recognised on fixed assets and impairment losses of € 296, 744.91 on current assets.



The non-cash charge to profit for the Company’s financial statements as at 31 December 2025 amounts to approximately €1.113 million. This has no impact on the Company’s liquidity.



The write-downs on fixed assets are due to developments in individual investments. Impairment losses must be recognised due to the strict lower-of-cost-or-market principle applied to current assets.



The provisional annual accounts are subject to audit by the auditor.



Contact Investor Relations:



Oliver Michel

CEO of tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

oliver.michel@tokentus.com





End of Inside Information

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