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Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie 127868225 / DE000A35JS99

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14.04.2026 17:24:54

EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026

Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft
8.70 EUR 5.45%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026

14-Apr-2026 / 17:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026

Düsseldorf, April 14, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG) is raising its forecast for the current 2025/2026 business year. The provider of software for securities trading and settlement now expects a net income of between EUR 800,000 and EUR 1,200,000 for the business year ending September 30, 2026 (previously: EUR 600,000 to EUR 900,000). 

The better-than-expected business performance is due, in part, to the fact that the new Consulting division was able to secure several projects shortly after its launch. In addition, volume-based revenues performed better than expected in the first half of the year, even though the high market volatility had a lesser impact on tick-TS AG’s business performance than in previous years due to the changed customer structure.

Contact:
Martin Lüttich (Members of the Executive Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf, Germany
Email: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0


 

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2308290

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2308290  14-Apr-2026 CET/CEST