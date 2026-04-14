EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026



14-Apr-2026 / 17:24 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





tick Trading Software AG raises forecast for the current business year 2025/2026

Düsseldorf, April 14, 2026 – tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG) is raising its forecast for the current 2025/2026 business year. The provider of software for securities trading and settlement now expects a net income of between EUR 800,000 and EUR 1,200,000 for the business year ending September 30, 2026 (previously: EUR 600,000 to EUR 900,000).

The better-than-expected business performance is due, in part, to the fact that the new Consulting division was able to secure several projects shortly after its launch. In addition, volume-based revenues performed better than expected in the first half of the year, even though the high market volatility had a lesser impact on tick-TS AG’s business performance than in previous years due to the changed customer structure.

Contact:

Martin Lüttich (Members of the Executive Board)

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

Email: ir@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781767-0



