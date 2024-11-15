EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/2024 and outlook for the financial year 2024/2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/2024 and outlook for the financial year 2024/2025



15-Nov-2024 / 13:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, November 15, 2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) closed the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2024, with a net profit of TEUR 1,256 according to the annual financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to an increase of 42% compared to the previous year's figure of TEUR 886.

The forecast specified on June 18, 2024 (reaching the upper end of the range of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million) was exceeded by TEUR 256 with this result. The improvement is mainly due to the variable revenues, which were well above expectations.

For the current fiscal year 2024/2025, tick Trading Software AG expects a net profit of EUR 0.8 to 1.2 million.

The published figures are preliminary with regard to possible findings by the auditor of the annual financial statements. The completion of the audit and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board are expected in mid-December 2024.

Contact:

Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781767-0