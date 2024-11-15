|
15.11.2024 13:59:29
EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/2024 and outlook for the financial year 2024/2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
Düsseldorf, November 15, 2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) closed the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2024, with a net profit of TEUR 1,256 according to the annual financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to an increase of 42% compared to the previous year's figure of TEUR 886.
The forecast specified on June 18, 2024 (reaching the upper end of the range of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million) was exceeded by TEUR 256 with this result. The improvement is mainly due to the variable revenues, which were well above expectations.
For the current fiscal year 2024/2025, tick Trading Software AG expects a net profit of EUR 0.8 to 1.2 million.
The published figures are preliminary with regard to possible findings by the auditor of the annual financial statements. The completion of the audit and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board are expected in mid-December 2024.
Contact:
End of Inside Information
15-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS99
|WKN:
|A35JS9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2031409
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2031409 15-Nov-2024 CET/CEST
