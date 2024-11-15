Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft Aktie [Valor: 127868225 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99]
15.11.2024 13:59:29

EQS-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/2024 and outlook for the financial year 2024/2025

Tick Trading Software Aktiengesellschaft
7.70 EUR 0.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
tick Trading Software AG: Preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/2024 and outlook for the financial year 2024/2025

15-Nov-2024 / 13:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, November 15, 2024 - tick Trading Software AG (WKN: A35JS9 / ISIN: DE000A35JS99) closed the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2024, with a net profit of TEUR 1,256 according to the annual financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to an increase of 42% compared to the previous year's figure of TEUR 886.

The forecast specified on June 18, 2024 (reaching the upper end of the range of EUR 0.7 to 1.0 million) was exceeded by TEUR 256 with this result. The improvement is mainly due to the variable revenues, which were well above expectations.

For the current fiscal year 2024/2025, tick Trading Software AG expects a net profit of EUR 0.8 to 1.2 million.

The published figures are preliminary with regard to possible findings by the auditor of the annual financial statements. The completion of the audit and the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board are expected in mid-December 2024.

 

Contact:
Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de
Tel.: +49-211-781767-0



End of Inside Information

15-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2031409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2031409  15-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2031409&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

