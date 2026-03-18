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thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie 121805981 / DE000NCA0001

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18.03.2026 07:37:54

EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera wins 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and specifies the Group’s outlook for order intake for fiscal year 2025/26

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EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Forecast / Full year
thyssenkrupp nucera wins 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and specifies the Group’s outlook for order intake for fiscal year 2025/26

18-March-2026 / 07:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) is being commissioned by the Spanish energy company Moeve to supply electrolyzers with a capacity of 300 MW for a hydrogen plant in Andalusia, Spain. After Moeve had already made the final investment decision in early March, a corresponding Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and Supply contract is now being awarded to thyssenkrupp nucera.
The order volume is in the low three-digit million-euro range, with order intake expected to be booked during the second half of fiscal year 2025/26. In the current fiscal year 2025/26, the company expects this project to have only a minor impact on sales development; the majority of revenue recognition will occur in fiscal year 2026/27.
Against this backdrop, thyssenkrupp nucera is specifying its outlook for order intake and now expects a figure between 550 million euros and 850 million euros in fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: 348 million euros). Previously, the outlook range was 350 million euros to 900 million euros. This adjustment reflects both the aforementioned order for the 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and the major order for a chlor-alkali plant in the Middle East, which was signed in December 2025. This project comes with an order volume in the high double-digit millions, which was booked in the second quarter of 2025/26.
The project, known as “Onuba,” is the largest of its kind in Southern Europe and also marks the first phase of the recently approved construction of the “Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.” The facility will have a production capacity of approximately 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by about 250,000 tons annually.

Key financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera's 2024/25 Annual Report on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications

Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA


End of Inside Information

18-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2293198

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2293198  18-March-2026 CET/CEST

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