EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera wins 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and specifies the Group’s outlook for order intake for fiscal year 2025/26

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Significant contracts/Forecast / Full year

thyssenkrupp nucera wins 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and specifies the Group’s outlook for order intake for fiscal year 2025/26



18-March-2026 / 07:37 CET/CEST

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The order volume is in the low three-digit million-euro range, with order intake expected to be booked during the second half of fiscal year 2025/26. In the current fiscal year 2025/26, the company expects this project to have only a minor impact on sales development; the majority of revenue recognition will occur in fiscal year 2026/27.

Against this backdrop, thyssenkrupp nucera is specifying its outlook for order intake and now expects a figure between 550 million euros and 850 million euros in fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: 348 million euros). Previously, the outlook range was 350 million euros to 900 million euros. This adjustment reflects both the aforementioned order for the 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and the major order for a chlor-alkali plant in the Middle East, which was signed in December 2025. This project comes with an order volume in the high double-digit millions, which was booked in the second quarter of 2025/26.

The project, known as “Onuba,” is the largest of its kind in Southern Europe and also marks the first phase of the recently approved construction of the “Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.” The facility will have a production capacity of approximately 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, thereby reducing CO 2 emissions by about 250,000 tons annually.



Key financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera's 2024/25 Annual Report on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link:



Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) is being commissioned by the Spanish energy company Moeve to supply electrolyzers with a capacity of 300 MW for a hydrogen plant in Andalusia, Spain. After Moeve had already made the final investment decision in early March, a corresponding Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and Supply contract is now being awarded to thyssenkrupp nucera.The order volume is in the low three-digit million-euro range, with order intake expected to be booked during the second half of fiscal year 2025/26. In the current fiscal year 2025/26, the company expects this project to have only a minor impact on sales development; the majority of revenue recognition will occur in fiscal year 2026/27.Against this backdrop, thyssenkrupp nucera is specifying its outlook for order intake and now expects a figure between 550 million euros and 850 million euros in fiscal year 2025/26 (2024/25: 348 million euros). Previously, the outlook range was 350 million euros to 900 million euros. This adjustment reflects both the aforementioned order for the 300 MW hydrogen project in Spain and the major order for a chlor-alkali plant in the Middle East, which was signed in December 2025. This project comes with an order volume in the high double-digit millions, which was booked in the second quarter of 2025/26.The project, known as “Onuba,” is the largest of its kind in Southern Europe and also marks the first phase of the recently approved construction of the “Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.” The facility will have a production capacity of approximately 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, thereby reducing COemissions by about 250,000 tons annually.Key financial figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera's 2024/25 Annual Report on pages 31 to 32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA



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