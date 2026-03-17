EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera lowers its sales and EBIT outlook for the Group and the gH2 segment for FY 2025/26 due to higher project costs

EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

thyssenkrupp nucera lowers its sales and EBIT outlook for the Group and the gH2 segment for FY 2025/26 due to higher project costs



17-March-2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST

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Outlook for fiscal year 2025/26 In the gH2 segment, thyssenkrupp nucera now expects EBIT to range between EUR –125 million and EUR –90 million (2024/25: EUR –56 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had anticipated an EBIT of between EUR –80 million and EUR –55 million. The reason for the adjustment are higher-than-expected expenses related to specific optimization measures for modules that have already been delivered, in the run-up to the imminent completion and commissioning of the first electrolysis plants, as well as the termination of a contract for a 20 MW pilot plant, which the U.S. customer will not finalize and commission due to return expectations no longer being sufficient. The resulting costs, in combination, amount to a low double-digit million euro figure and will be recognized in the second quarter of 2025/26.

The higher costs described in connection with new build projects in the gH2 segment lead – pursuant to the revenue recognition methods applied in the Group (IFRS 15) – to an accounting reduction in the percentage of completion. This results in a technical, negative sales effect in the low double-digit millions of euros, which will be recognized in the second quarter of 2025/26. This is expected to result in the gH2 segment reporting total sales of around 0 million euros in the second quarter of 2025/26. Due to these primarily accounting-related effects, the sales expectation for the gH2 segment for the full year 2025/26 is reduced to EUR 120 million to EUR 170 million (2024/25: EUR 459 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had assumed gH2 sales of EUR 150 million to EUR 220 million.

In the CA segment, given the positive performance in the current fiscal year, the EBIT range is specified at EUR 45 million to EUR 65 million (2024/25: EUR 58 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had expected EBIT of between EUR 40 million and EUR 65 million for fiscal year 2025/26. The sales outlook remains unchanged and is expected to be between EUR 320 million and EUR 400 million (2024/25: EUR 387 million).

At Group level, the sales outlook is reduced overall to EUR 450 million to EUR 550 million (2024/25: EUR 845 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had expected Group sales of between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million. The EBIT range for the Group for fiscal year 2025/26 is adjusted to EUR –80 million to EUR –30 million (2024/25: EUR 2 million). Previously, thyssenkrupp nucera had assumed Group EBIT between EUR –30 million and EUR 0 million.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The half-year financial report Q2/6M 2025/26 will be published as planned on May 12, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.



Financial Key Figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera’s Annual Report 2024/25 on pages 31–32, available at the following link:



Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (“thyssenkrupp nucera”) is adjusting the outlook for fiscal year 2025/26 published in the Combined Management Report 2024/25. Sales and EBIT expectations in the green hydrogen (gH2) segment are being reduced, which consequently also affects the Group outlook. In addition, given the strong performance to date in the current fiscal year in the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment, the lower end of the EBIT range for this segment is being slightly raised.All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The half-year financial report Q2/6M 2025/26 will be published as planned on May 12, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.Financial Key Figures: Explanations of the financial performance indicators used can be found in thyssenkrupp nucera’s Annual Report 2024/25 on pages 31–32, available at the following link: https://investors.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com/investors/publications Person making the notification: Dr. Hendrik Finger, Head of Investor Relations, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA



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