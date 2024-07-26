Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie [Valor: 121805981 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001]
26.07.2024 18:16:12

EQS-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp nucera confirms outlook for fiscal year 2023/24 - Expectations for AWE business in fiscal year 2024/25 not sustained - Earnings in third quarter of 2023/24 above expectations

thyssenkrupp nucera
EQS-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
thyssenkrupp nucera confirms outlook for fiscal year 2023/24 - Expectations for AWE business in fiscal year 2024/25 not sustained - Earnings in third quarter of 2023/24 above expectations

26-Jul-2024 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp nucera confirms outlook for fiscal year 2023/24 - Expectations for the AWE business in fiscal year 2024/25 not sustained - Earnings in the third quarter of 2023/24 above expectations

  • thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA ("thyssenkrupp nucera") confirms its sales and earnings outlook for the current financial year based on preliminary and unaudited figures for the third quarter of 2023/24. At Group level, sales of EUR 820 million to EUR 900 million (2022/23: EUR 653 million) and EBIT in the negative mid-double-digit million euro range (2022/23: EUR 24 million) are still expected. The sales outlook for the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business of between EUR 500 million and EUR 550 million for the 2023/24 financial year is also confirmed.
  • For the upcoming financial year 2024/25, the previously communicated sales and earnings expectations for the alkaline water electrolysis business is not being sustained. This is primarily due to the ongoing uncertainties in the market, which have led to further delays in new projects on the customer side and make a reliable outlook for the 2024/25 financial year impossible at the present time. thyssenkrupp nucera assumes that these delays will not affect the long-term development prospects.
  • The preliminary, unaudited figures for the third quarter of 2023/24 are above market expectations: thyssenkrupp nucera increased sales at Group level by 26% to EUR 236 million (Q3 2022/23: EUR 188 million). EBIT fell by just EUR 6 million year-on-year to EUR 1 million in the third quarter of 2023/24 (Q3 2022/23: EUR 7 million).
  • The results of the third quarter will be published on August 13, 2024. thyssenkrupp nucera will publish its outlook for the 2024/25 financial year as planned with the publication of the annual results for the 2023/24 financial year.


End of Inside Information

26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Voßkuhle 38
44141 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1955405

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1955405  26-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

