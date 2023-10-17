EQS-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: All three members of the Supervisory Board resign with immediate effect

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Personnel

The Social Chain AG: All three members of the Supervisory Board resign with immediate effect



17-Oct-2023 / 21:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE REFER TO THE IMPORTANT NOTES AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Berlin, 17 October 2023 - The Management Board of The Social Chain AG ("Company") (ISIN DE000A1YC996 / WKN A1YC99) has today received a letter signed by all three members of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Stephan Brunke, Mr. Sebastian Stietzel and Ms. Henrike Luszick, in which they resign from their respective positions as members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. With effect from 1 October 2023, insolvency proceedings under self-administration regarding the company's assets have been initiated and the responsibilities of the Advisory Board have changed accordingly.

The Management Board will immediately file an application for the judicial appointment of members of the Supervisory Board in order to ensure that the Supervisory Board of the Company is constituted in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association.

Notifying person:

Jana Walker I Investor Relations

Alte Jakobstraße 85/86

10179 Berlin

+49 163 208 4182

ir@socialchain.de

