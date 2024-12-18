Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie [Valor: 38935099 / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5]
18.12.2024 23:53:17

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: EUR 40 million of equity capital secured

The Grounds Real Estate Development
0.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: EUR 40 million of equity capital secured

18-Dec-2024 / 23:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17
of the MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: EUR 40 million of equity capital secured

Berlin, 18 December 2024 – Today, The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) announces that the implementation of the capital increase, in the context of which a fund managed by H.I.G. Capital is participating in The Grounds with a volume of around EUR 40 million, has been secured. The various conditions precedent to which this participation was subject have occurred, and the investor has subscribed the capital increase in accordance with the agreement previously concluded. The partnership with H.I.G. Capital already announced is now hereby implemented. The gross issue proceeds arising from the capital increase is expected to be approx. EUR 40.5 million. The company intends to use the proceeds arising from the capital increase to finance new real estate development projects, among other things. The intention is for the planned growth strategy to be implemented in this way, together with the new major shareholder. 

 

Company contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board

Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@tgd.ag

Web: www.thegroundsag.com

 

– End of the ad hoc announcement –



End of Inside Information

18-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2, DE000A40KXL9
WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH, A40KXL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2054283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2054283  18-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054283&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten