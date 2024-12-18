|
18.12.2024 23:53:17
EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: EUR 40 million of equity capital secured
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: EUR 40 million of equity capital secured
Berlin, 18 December 2024 – Today, The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) announces that the implementation of the capital increase, in the context of which a fund managed by H.I.G. Capital is participating in The Grounds with a volume of around EUR 40 million, has been secured. The various conditions precedent to which this participation was subject have occurred, and the investor has subscribed the capital increase in accordance with the agreement previously concluded. The partnership with H.I.G. Capital already announced is now hereby implemented. The gross issue proceeds arising from the capital increase is expected to be approx. EUR 40.5 million. The company intends to use the proceeds arising from the capital increase to finance new real estate development projects, among other things. The intention is for the planned growth strategy to be implemented in this way, together with the new major shareholder.
Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
