Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’866 0.3%  SPI 15’792 0.3%  Dow 39’498 0.1%  DAX 17’723 0.2%  Euro 0.9443 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.1%  Gold 2’430 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’444 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8645 -0.2%  Öl 79.7 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Keine Einigung über Zukunft von Thyssenkrupp Steel - HKM wird verkauft
US-Präsidentschaftswahl im Fokus: Welche Aktien im August profitieren könnten
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

The Grounds Real Estate Development Aktie [Valor: 38935099 / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 21:09:44

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Capital measures with participation of H.I.G. Capit

The Grounds Real Estate Development
0.55 EUR 13.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/AGM/EGM
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Capital measures with participation of H.I.G. Capit

09-Aug-2024 / 21:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR
(Market Abuse Regulation)

 

-Capital measures with participation of H.I.G. Capital

 

  • Announced potential partnership with H.I.G. Capital is now to be implemented
  • Capital increase by up to EUR 53.4 million with prior capital reduction at a ratio of 2:1
  • Further increase of the bond issued in October 2023
  • Condition precedent inter alia waiver of interest claims under the bond WKN: A3H3FH | ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2

 

Berlin, 9 August 2024 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (“Company” / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) is now taking the next steps in connection with the strategic partnership with funds managed by H.I.G. Capital announced in the ad hoc announcement of 13 October 2023. The capital increase announced in this ad hoc announcement is now to be resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 19 September 2024. Up to [53,416,548] new no-par value registered shares ("New Shares") are to be issued. Shareholders will be granted statutory subscription rights. The capital increase is to be preceded by a simplified capital reduction, which is to be resolved at the same Annual General Meeting. The capital reduction will be carried out for the purpose of offsetting losses by consolidating shares at a ratio of 2:1, i.e., the share capital is – prior to the capital increase – to be reduced from EUR 17,805,517.00 to EUR 8,902,758.00 divided into 8,902,758 no-par value registered shares with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each. Prior to this, for the purpose of an even share capital number, one old share provided to the Company by a shareholder free of charge will be cancelled. Background for the capital reduction is also that the company has decided to book a depreciation on various properties in its half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2024, for reasons of caution. The Company now expects a negative EBIT of between EUR -7 million and EUR -9 million.

A company that belongs to a fund managed by H.I.G. Capital ("Investor") has undertaken to subscribe for 40,000,000 New Shares as part of a pre-subscription agreement. The subscription obligation is subject to several conditions precedent, inter alia, merger clearance by the German Federal Cartel Office regarding the Investor, and the non-occurrence of material adverse circumstances. A condition precedent is also that the terms of the bond 2021/2027 issued by the Company (WKN: A3H3FH | ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) will be changed to a zero coupon bond without any interest.

Certain shareholders of the Company who together hold approx. 73% of the share capital, have undertaken to support the capital reduction and the capital increase and to transfer their subscription rights to the Investor. The Company expects the capital measures to be implemented by the end of the calendar year.

In parallel, the Investor agreed to provide the Company with a further EUR 4.5 million in the near-term by way of an increase of the bond issued in October 2023. Together with a prior increase, the volume of this bond will then amount to EUR 17 million. At the same time, the term of the bond was extended to 31 December 2029.

 

 Company contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board member

Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@tgd.ag

Web: www.thegroundsag.com

– End of the ad-hoc notification –

 



End of Inside Information

09-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH,
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1965315

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1965315  09-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965315&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
09:16 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
09:03 SMI zeigt sich widerstandsfähig
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Wieder über der 2‘400-Dollar-Marke
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
08.08.24 Der Porsche-Motor stottert
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’373.09 18.25 SBUXNU
Short 12’633.27 13.03 7CSSMU
Short 13’070.47 8.79 5FUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’865.93 09.08.2024 17:31:21
Long 11’374.49 19.93 SRUBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.91
Long 10’631.08 8.85 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum endet die Erholung des Euro
Ripple News: SEC-Urteil bringt XRP Kurs Explosion
Zurich-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zurich kann Gewinn deutlich steigern
Super Micro-Aktie fällt wegen Ausblick: Super Micro Computer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit angekündigt
NVIDIA & AMD gewinnen: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Varta-Aktie im Plus: Michael Tojner plant, Varta als Gesamtheit zu erhalten
Ausblick: Plug Power präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Plug Power-Aktie dennoch stabil: Plug Power macht viel weniger Umsatz als erwartet
Allianz-Aktie profitiert: Allianz verdient kräftig - weitet Rückkauf eigener Aktien erheblich aus - Kritik am Hochwasserschutz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten