EQS-Adhoc: Telekom Austria AG: Information from the main shareholders on the syndicate agreement and the spin-off of the mobile towers

SMI 11'283 -0.6%  SPI 14'556 -0.6%  Dow 33'960 0.1%  DAX 15'346 -0.8%  Euro 0.9954 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'205 -1.2%  Gold 1'871 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'382 0.5%  Dollar 0.9273 0.0%  Öl 80.9 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Intesa Sanpaolo gibt 1,7 Milliarden Euro für Aktienrückkäufe aus
TeamViewer beschliesst Aktienrückprogramm für bis zu 150 Mio Euro - TeamViewer-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich
JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon mit neuer Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptos keine Lösung für internationales Finanzsystem
UBS überrascht mit signifikanten Neugeldern - hat die Bank vom "Credit Suisse-Effekt" profitiert?
Apple-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Apple im Januar mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Telekom Austria Aktie [Valor: 1151075 / ISIN: AT0000720008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.02.2023 19:54:09

EQS-Adhoc: Telekom Austria AG: Information from the main shareholders on the syndicate agreement and the spin-off of the mobile towers

Telekom Austria
6.18 CHF -5.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Telekom Austria AG: Information from the main shareholders on the syndicate agreement and the spin-off of the mobile towers

06-Feb-2023 / 19:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telekom Austria Group (VSE TKA, OTC USA: TKAGY) today was informed by the two main shareholders -- AMX and ÖBAG -- that they have agreed to renew their syndicate agreement for a term of 10 years from this date, including certain changes to the management board structure upon expiry of the current term of the management board members.

The company was also informed that the two shareholders have agreed to support a spin-off of the mobile towers into a separate company the shares of which are planned to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and distributed proportionally to Telekom Austria AG's shareholders. A decision about the spin-off is subject to all relevant corporate approvals.

 

06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: investor.relations@a1.group
Internet: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1552979

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552979  06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Telekom Austria AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Telekom Austria AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:34 UBS KeyInvest: Das „Goldlöckchen“ ist zurück
09:15 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.02.2023
09:07 Vontobel: derimail - Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf SMI® - Kapitalschutz 100%, Cap 118%, Partizipation 100%
09:00 Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
08:30 SMI-Schwergewichte erneut im Fokus
03.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
02.02.23 Julius Bär: JB Outperformance-Zertifikat auf ABB Ltd
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'718.00 19.78 SSSMVU
Short 11'961.20 13.92 ILSSMU
Short 12'409.86 8.88 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'283.25 06.02.2023 17:30:43
Long 10'810.26 19.44 MYSSMU
Long 10'576.08 13.75 A4SSMU
Long 10'128.58 8.95 CUSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Idorsia erleidet Forschungs-Rücksetzer mit Clazosentan
Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlé-Chef hält weitere Preiserhöhungen bei Lebensmitteln für nötig
Shiba Inu Kurs Prognose: Darum explodiert SHIB heute mehr als 20 % – jetzt Shiba Inu kaufen?
Wieder aufkommende Zinssorgen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen aus: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Novartis präsentiert positive Langzeitdaten für Cosentyx - Novartis-Tochter Sandoz bei US-Zulassung eines Krebs-Biosimilars weiter
Swiss Prime Site-Aktie volatil: SPS will Jelmoli-Liegenschaft in Zürich umbauen - Jelmoli steht vor dem Ende
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS-Immobilienfonds erwerben mit Partner riesiges Hotel in Florida
Ausblick: Idorsia vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Krypto-Experte: Diese zwei Krypto-Aktien bieten grosse Gewinn-Chancen
"Anleihekönig" Gundlach: Anleger sollten bezüglich der Zinsentwicklung nicht auf die Fed, sondern den Anleihemarkt hören

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.