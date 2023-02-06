|
06.02.2023 19:54:09
EQS-Adhoc: Telekom Austria AG: Information from the main shareholders on the syndicate agreement and the spin-off of the mobile towers
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Telekom Austria Group (VSE TKA, OTC USA: TKAGY) today was informed by the two main shareholders -- AMX and ÖBAG -- that they have agreed to renew their syndicate agreement for a term of 10 years from this date, including certain changes to the management board structure upon expiry of the current term of the management board members.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
The company was also informed that the two shareholders have agreed to support a spin-off of the mobile towers into a separate company the shares of which are planned to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and distributed proportionally to Telekom Austria AG's shareholders. A decision about the spin-off is subject to all relevant corporate approvals.
06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|004350664 47500
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@a1.group
|Internet:
|www.a1.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000720008
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1552979
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1552979 06-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Telekom Austria AG
Analysen zu Telekom Austria AG
Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Our multi-asset investment views - January 2023
|01.02.23
|Schroders: Four "flavours" of value for equity investors
|31.01.23
|Schroders: Wie die Demokratisierung Private Assets revolutioniert
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWieder aufkommende Zinssorgen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen aus: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Montagshandel in Rot. Auch an der Wall Street dominierten am Montag die Bären. In Asien zeigten sich die grössten Börsen am Montag überwiegend im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}