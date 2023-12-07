Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'977 -0.2%  SPI 14'339 -0.2%  Dow 36'054 -0.2%  DAX 16'628 -0.2%  Euro 0.9422 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'476 -0.2%  Gold 2'033 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'804 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8744 0.0%  Öl 74.9 0.9% 
TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
07.12.2023 12:41:11

EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer SE resolves on new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

TeamViewer
12.18 CHF -3.59%
EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer SE resolves on new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

07-Dec-2023 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

TeamViewer SE resolves on new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million

Goppingen, 7 December 2023 – Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a new share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). The buyback will start shortly and is scheduled to be completed within 2024. It follows the EUR 150 million share buyback program that was completed successfully on 30 November 2023. For an initial amount of up to 10.7 million shares, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2023. The remainder of the program is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in June 2024.

The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.

TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any necessary amount of shares before exceeding the threshold. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.

###


Contact
Press TeamViewer
Martina Dier
Vice President, Communications
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com		 Investor Relations TeamViewer
Ursula Querette
Vice President, Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

 


End of Inside Information

07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1792237

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1792237  07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

