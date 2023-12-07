|
07.12.2023 12:41:11
EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer SE: TeamViewer SE resolves on new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
TeamViewer SE resolves on new share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 150 million
Goppingen, 7 December 2023 – Today, the Management Board of TeamViewer SE, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved on a new share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 150 million (without ancillary costs). The buyback will start shortly and is scheduled to be completed within 2024. It follows the EUR 150 million share buyback program that was completed successfully on 30 November 2023. For an initial amount of up to 10.7 million shares, the Company makes use of the existing authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2023. The remainder of the program is subject to renewal of the buyback authorization by the Annual General Meeting in June 2024.
The buyback program will be carried out in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and other applicable rules and regulations. Further details will be announced separately prior to the start of the share buyback program.
TeamViewer can hold up to 10 percent of its share capital as treasury shares for legally permitted purposes under German stock corporation law. As a result, the Company will cancel any necessary amount of shares before exceeding the threshold. TeamViewer reserves the right to suspend or discontinue the share buyback at any time.
###
Contact
End of Inside Information
07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer SE
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 97200 81
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1792237
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1792237 07-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
