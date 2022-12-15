EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership

EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership



15-Dec-2022 / 22:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership



Manchester/Goppingen, 15 December 2022 After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the clubs shirt front sponsorship. This will allow Manchester United to commence a focused sales process for a new long-term shirt front partner with the expectation for TeamViewer to transition out of this role as soon as practicably possible.

Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer AG will remain part of Manchester Uniteds partner ecosystem until the end of the original contract term, with an adapted scope of partnership. This would lead to a substantial reduction of partnership volume to a single-digit million USD amount p.a., resulting in a significant positive impact on TeamViewers profitability. The adapted partnership would enable TeamViewer to continue its brand-building efforts, benefiting from Manchester Uniteds unique platform, while at the same time reflecting a changed macro-economic environment in its cost base.

