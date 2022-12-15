|
15.12.2022 22:15:36
EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership
Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer AG will remain part of Manchester Uniteds partner ecosystem until the end of the original contract term, with an adapted scope of partnership. This would lead to a substantial reduction of partnership volume to a single-digit million USD amount p.a., resulting in a significant positive impact on TeamViewers profitability. The adapted partnership would enable TeamViewer to continue its brand-building efforts, benefiting from Manchester Uniteds unique platform, while at the same time reflecting a changed macro-economic environment in its cost base.
###
15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7161 97200 81
|Fax:
|+49 7161 60692 335
|E-mail:
|ir@teamviewer.com
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN900
|WKN:
|A2YN90
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1514673
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1514673 15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Werbung