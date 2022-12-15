SMI 10'880 -2.5%  SPI 13'899 -2.5%  Dow 33'202 -2.3%  DAX 13'986 -3.3%  Euro 0.9868 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'836 -3.5%  Gold 1'777 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16'172 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9286 0.5%  Öl 81.4 -1.7% 
15.12.2022 22:15:36

EQS-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership

TeamViewer
12.48 CHF 3.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TeamViewer AG: Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership

15-Dec-2022 / 22:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manchester United and TeamViewer reach agreement on future partnership

Manchester/Goppingen, 15 December 2022 After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the clubs shirt front sponsorship. This will allow Manchester United to commence a focused sales process for a new long-term shirt front partner with the expectation for TeamViewer to transition out of this role as soon as practicably possible.

Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer AG will remain part of Manchester Uniteds partner ecosystem until the end of the original contract term, with an adapted scope of partnership. This would lead to a substantial reduction of partnership volume to a single-digit million USD amount p.a., resulting in a significant positive impact on TeamViewers profitability. The adapted partnership would enable TeamViewer to continue its brand-building efforts, benefiting from Manchester Uniteds unique platform, while at the same time reflecting a changed macro-economic environment in its cost base.

###   
 

Press Contact 
Martina Dier
Director, Global Communications
E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com		 Investor Relations Contact
Ursula Querette
Vice President Capital Markets
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

 

15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1514673

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1514673  15-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

﻿

