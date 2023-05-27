Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Talanx Aktie
27.05.2023 11:13:48

EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG

Talanx
43.97 CHF -1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Acquisition
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG

27-May-2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014

Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG

 

Hannover, 27.05.2023: Today, Talanx AG, through its subsidiary, HDI International AG, entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Latin American business of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc. ("Liberty"). Subject to customary adjustment clauses, the purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 1.38 billion (approximately 1.48 billion).

The acquisition encompasses Liberty's retail business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador and records gross written premiums of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant governmental and regulatory authorities and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Talanx AG

The Management Board

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Tel: +49 511 3747 2793


 


End of Inside Information

27-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 3747 2227
Fax: +49 511 3747 2286
E-mail: ir@talanx.com
Internet: www.talanx.com
ISIN: DE000TLX1005
WKN: TLX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1643529

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1643529  27-May-2023 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Talanx AG

