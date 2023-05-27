EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Acquisition

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG



27-May-2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST

Talanx AG signs purchase agreement for the acquisition of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc.'s Latin American business by HDI International AG

Hannover, 27.05.2023: Today, Talanx AG, through its subsidiary, HDI International AG, entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Latin American business of Liberty Mutual Insurance Inc. ("Liberty"). Subject to customary adjustment clauses, the purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 1.38 billion (approximately 1.48 billion).

The acquisition encompasses Liberty's retail business in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador and records gross written premiums of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant governmental and regulatory authorities and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

