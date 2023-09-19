EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG announces cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx AG announces cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process



19-Sep-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Talanx AG announces cash capital increase by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process

Talanx AG ("Talanx") today initiated a capital increase of up to EUR 300 million against cash contributions by partially utilizing the authorized capital to increase the free float. The proceeds will further enhance the already solid capitalization of the group to support further organic and inorganic growth in line with the disciplined approach for the execution of strategic acquisitions. The share capital of Talanx is expected to increase through the issuance of new no-par value registered shares (the "Primary Shares") against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders pursuant to and in accordance with the statutory requirements of Section 186 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The Primary Shares will carry full dividend rights for the current financial year from 1 January 2023. Talanx is reaffirming its earnings guidance for the current year as well as its medium-term goals, also on the basis of the increased equity base going forward. This applies in particular to the target dividend payments to shareholders. Talanx AG continues to plan to pay its shareholders a dividend of more than EUR 2.00 per share for the financial year 2023. The expected positive effects in relation to the recent acquisition of Liberty Mutual in Latin America are not yet reflected in the medium-term-goals which are set to achieve a profit of 1.6bn by 2025.

In addition, the majority shareholder of Talanx AG, HDI V.a.G., currently the largest shareholder of the company with 78.9 %, has decided to offer for sale additional Talanx shares in the amount of up to EUR 100 million (approx. 0.6 % of the current share capital) from its own holdings (the "Secondary Shares") in order to further enhance the free float. Consequently, the free float of the shares will increase from currently 21.1 % to approx. 23.2 % post completion of the transaction[1]. This will reduce HDI V.a.G.'s shareholding to approx. 76.8 %.

The Primary and Secondary Shares will be exclusively offered to qualified investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The final number of Primary Shares to be issued as well as the Secondary Shares to be sold, the placement price and the final gross proceeds will be determined and announced after the completion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. Following the private placement, Talanx and HDI V.a.G. will, subject to certain customary exceptions, be subject to a 180-day lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue any further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to carry out a further capital increase or to sell any further Secondary Shares.

The prospectus-free admission of the Primary Shares to trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Hanover Stock Exchange is expected to take place on 25 September 2023. The first trading day of the Primary Shares and the delivery of both the Primary and the Secondary Shares to investors are expected to take place on or about 27 September 2023.

[1] Calculated based on XETRA closing price of Talanx shares from 18 September 2023.

