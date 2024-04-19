EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy

EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement

SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy



19-Apr-2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST

SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy

SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB”, FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy is affected by the consequences of a cyber-attack.

As a precaution and in accordance with the SYNLAB IT security procedures, all IT systems in Italy have been immediately deactivated as soon as the attack was identified in the early morning of 18 April 2024. As a result of the incident, the operations of SYNLAB in Italy were and continue to be largely suspended.

SYNLAB has established a task force with internal and external experts working to mitigate the impact, restore the IT systems and fully resume operations in Italy as soon as possible. SYNLAB has alerted law enforcement authorities and is closely cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The financial impact of the incident on SYNLAB cannot be evaluated at this point in time.

SYNLAB operations outside of Italy are not affected by the incident.

– Ends –