SYNLAB Aktie [Valor: 111162909 / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71]
19.04.2024 19:06:24

EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy

SYNLAB
7.84 CHF -28.15%
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement
SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy

19-Apr-2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy

SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB”, FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy is affected by the consequences of a cyber-attack.

As a precaution and in accordance with the SYNLAB IT security procedures, all IT systems in Italy have been immediately deactivated as soon as the attack was identified in the early morning of 18 April 2024. As a result of the incident, the operations of SYNLAB in Italy were and continue to be largely suspended.

SYNLAB has established a task force with internal and external experts working to mitigate the impact, restore the IT systems and fully resume operations in Italy as soon as possible. SYNLAB has alerted law enforcement authorities and is closely cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The financial impact of the incident on SYNLAB cannot be evaluated at this point in time.

SYNLAB operations outside of Italy are not affected by the incident.

 

– Ends –

 



End of Inside Information

19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 1701183753
E-mail: ir@synlab.com
Internet: www.synlab.com/
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71
WKN: A2TSL7
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1885171

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1885171  19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

