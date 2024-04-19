|
19.04.2024 19:06:24
EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Statement
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in ItalySYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB”, FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy is affected by the consequences of a cyber-attack.
As a precaution and in accordance with the SYNLAB IT security procedures, all IT systems in Italy have been immediately deactivated as soon as the attack was identified in the early morning of 18 April 2024. As a result of the incident, the operations of SYNLAB in Italy were and continue to be largely suspended.
SYNLAB has established a task force with internal and external experts working to mitigate the impact, restore the IT systems and fully resume operations in Italy as soon as possible. SYNLAB has alerted law enforcement authorities and is closely cooperating with the relevant authorities.
The financial impact of the incident on SYNLAB cannot be evaluated at this point in time.
SYNLAB operations outside of Italy are not affected by the incident.
– Ends –
End of Inside Information
19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1885171
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1885171 19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG
|
19:27
|Hacker-Angriff legt Laborkette Synlab in Italien lahm - Aktie sackt ab (AWP)
|
19:06
|EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB von Cyber-Angriff in Italien betroffen (EQS Group)
|
19:06
|EQS-Adhoc: SYNLAB AG: SYNLAB affected by cyber-attack in Italy (EQS Group)
|
10:17
|EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Dr. Ute Hasholzner, sell (EQS Group)
|
10:17
|EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Dr. Ute Hasholzner, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
10:15
|EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Mathieu Floreani, sell (EQS Group)
|
10:15
|EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Mathieu Floreani, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
10:13
|EQS-DD: SYNLAB AG: Sami Badarani, sell (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SYNLAB AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.
🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche
Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.04.24
|Schroders: Convertible Bonds - Market update Q1 2024
|16.04.24
|Schroders: Was tun, wenn die Zinsen fallen?
|11.04.24
|Schroders: Kann die Rallye weitergehen?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Blick: SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich in die Gewinnzone vorkämpfen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Minus notierte. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag bergab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}