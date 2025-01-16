EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’934 1.3%  SPI 15’908 1.2%  Dow 43’172 -0.1%  DAX 20’655 0.4%  Euro 0.9385 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’107 1.5%  Gold 2’715 0.7%  Bitcoin 91’071 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.2%  Öl 81.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Richemont21048333Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Adecco1213860Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Rio Tinto- und Glencore-Aktien: Rio Tinto und Glencore erwogen wohl eine Fusion
Aktien von Plug Power und Rivian stärker: Bidens Milliarden-Boost vor Trump-Start
Chewy-Aktie vor "beast mode": Mizuho-Analyst zuversichtlich für Chewy
JPMorgan- und Goldman Sachs-Aktien klettern auf Rekordhoch
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SÜSS MicroTec Aktie [Valor: 13673056 / ISIN: DE000A1K0235]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2025 20:17:39

EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations

SÜSS MicroTec
37.91 CHF -5.28%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations

16-Jan-2025 / 20:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garching, January 16, 2025 – SUSS continued its strong sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving quarterly sales of € 150 million based on preliminary, unaudited figures. This is expected to result in sales of € 445 million for the full year 2024, significantly exceeding the forecast of € 380 to 410 million.

Based on preliminary calculations and prior to the audit of the financial statements, the company expects to achieve a gross profit margin of around 40%, which is at the upper end of the guidance of 38 to 40%. EBIT margin is currently expected to be at around 17.5%, exceeding the forecast of 14 to 16%.

Order intake in both segments increased significantly in the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters, totalling € 147 million based on preliminary figures. Of this total, Advanced Backend Solutions accounted for € 102 million and Photomask Solutions for € 45 million. Based on preliminary figures, SUSS received orders totalling € 423 million in the financial year 2024.


Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Sven Köpsel
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-151
Email: sven.koepsel@suss.com



End of Inside Information

16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-151
Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420
E-mail: sven.koepsel@suss.com
Internet: www.suss.com
ISIN: DE000A1K0235
WKN: A1K023
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2069439

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2069439  16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069439&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten