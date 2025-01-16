|
16.01.2025 20:17:39
EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Garching, January 16, 2025 – SUSS continued its strong sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2024, achieving quarterly sales of € 150 million based on preliminary, unaudited figures. This is expected to result in sales of € 445 million for the full year 2024, significantly exceeding the forecast of € 380 to 410 million.
Based on preliminary calculations and prior to the audit of the financial statements, the company expects to achieve a gross profit margin of around 40%, which is at the upper end of the guidance of 38 to 40%. EBIT margin is currently expected to be at around 17.5%, exceeding the forecast of 14 to 16%.
Order intake in both segments increased significantly in the fourth quarter compared to previous quarters, totalling € 147 million based on preliminary figures. Of this total, Advanced Backend Solutions accounted for € 102 million and Photomask Solutions for € 45 million. Based on preliminary figures, SUSS received orders totalling € 423 million in the financial year 2024.
End of Inside Information
16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-151
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|sven.koepsel@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2069439
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2069439 16-Jan-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SÜSS MicroTec SE
|
20:17
|EQS-Adhoc: SUSS significantly exceeds forecast for sales and EBIT margin in financial year 2024 based on preliminary calculations (EQS Group)
|
20:17
|EQS-Adhoc: SUSS übertrifft Prognose für Umsatz und EBIT-Marge im Geschäftsjahr 2024 auf Basis vorläufiger Berechnungen deutlich (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Mittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: TecDAX-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.01.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX klettert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
15.01.25
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.01.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)