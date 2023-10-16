Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'889 -0.1%  SPI 14'236 0.0%  Dow 33'996 1.0%  DAX 15'238 0.3%  Euro 0.9499 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'150 0.3%  Gold 1'921 -0.6%  Bitcoin 25'350 3.5%  Dollar 0.9008 -0.1%  Öl 90.1 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Birkenstock129711946Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Johnson Johnson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Rivian-Aktie gibt grüne Wandelanleihen aus: Deshalb sieht Wedbush Securities die Anleihen-Emission kritisch
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Kursplus
S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Montagmittag fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

SURTECO GROUP Aktie [Valor: 872152 / ISIN: DE0005176903]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2023 18:24:06

EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2023

SURTECO GROUP
32.17 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2023

16-Oct-2023 / 18:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)

SURTECO GROUP SE: Adjustment of the forecast for 2023

Buttenwiesen, 16 October 2023 - SURTECO GROUP SE announces the adjustment of the forecast for the business year 2023. Preliminary sales for the first three quarters of 2023 amount to € 637 million (Q1-3 2022: € 593 million) and preliminary EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) to € 4.1 million (Q1-3 2022: € 41.1 million).

The decline in results is primarily attributed to a persistently challenging market environment and exceptional expenses, such as one-time costs related to the Omnova acquisition, including the purchase price allocation, as well as expenses for a results improvement program. Notably, due to recent provisions for staff measures, these exceptional costs have accumulated to a total of 23.5 million euros in the first three quarters of 2023. Consequently, the expected EBIT for the fiscal year 2023 is now in the range of 5 to 15 million euros. EBIT adjusted (adjusted for exceptional expenses) is expected to be in the range of € 35 to 45 million.

The increase in revenue is solely a result of the additional business from the acquired Omnova divisions starting from March 1, 2023. However, due to the ongoing weak demand, the overall group revenue for the fiscal year 2023 is expected to be significantly below the original forecast of € 920 to € 950 million.


Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508


End of Inside Information

16-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1750035

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1750035  16-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750035&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SURTECO GROUP SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SURTECO GROUP SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:44 UBS KeyInvest: Hartnäckige Teuerung
11:27 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Nahost-Konflikt und US-Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:57 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
09:07 Stimmung droht wieder zu kippen
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'337.93 19.81 90SSMU
Short 11'601.42 13.29 DRSSMU
Short 12'015.43 8.72 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'889.03 16.10.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'432.76 18.79 A8SSMU
Long 10'229.24 13.97 3SSMJU
Long 9'778.96 8.93 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Euro zum Dollar etwas höher
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Weiter Vorsicht: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen geben schlussendlich ab
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Starke Bilanzsaison und Tech-Rally voraus? Diese zwei Aktien empfiehlt Dan Ives
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit