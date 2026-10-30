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STRATEC Aktie 29256738 / DE000STRA555

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30.10.2026 22:49:03

EQS-Adhoc: STRATEC SELLS LOSS-MAKING BUSINESS, RECOGNIZES IMPAIRMENTS, AND AMENDS GUIDANCE

STRATEC
20.67 CHF -2.34%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units
STRATEC SELLS LOSS-MAKING BUSINESS, RECOGNIZES IMPAIRMENTS, AND AMENDS GUIDANCE

30-Oct-2026 / 22:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC SELLS LOSS-MAKING BUSINESS, RECOGNIZES IMPAIRMENTS, AND AMENDS GUIDANCE

Birkenfeld, October 30, 2026

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard), today signed an agreement with a consortium of Indian investors for the sale of its subsidiary Diatron MI. The sale comprises all Diatron products in the fields of hematology and clinical chemistry. Diatron’s OEM business in molecular and immunodiagnostics was carved out prior to the sale and remains part of the STRATEC Group. The fixed purchase price amounts to € 10.0 million. In addition, earn-out payments have been agreed. Closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Based on current planning for the 2026 financial year, the sold business is expected to generate sales of around € 20.0 million and adjusted EBIT of around minus € 10.0 million. Due to the implementation of measures relating to the sale, STRATEC will recognize non-cash impairments of € 44.1 million in the third quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the sale is expected to result in a negative non-cash deconsolidation effect of between € 4.0 million and € 9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The sales and earnings contributions from the divested business, as well as the impairments arising in connection with the transaction and the deconsolidation effect, will be retrospectively allocated to discontinued operations for the 2026 financial year. To account for the sale of this loss-bringing business and the company’s updated planning, the Board of Management is amending its guidance for the 2026 financial year as follows: Based on pro-forma sales (adjusted to exclude the sold business) of € 223.5 million for the 2025 financial year, STRATEC expects to generate stable to slightly higher sales on a constant-currency basis in the 2026 financial year. Following separation of the sold business from continuing operations, STRATEC is forecasting an adjusted EBIT margin of between 13.0% and 15.0% for the 2026 financial year (previously: around 10.0% prior to the separation). The sale also has implications for STRATEC’s medium-term targets as communicated at the beginning of the year. These are therefore no longer being upheld and will be updated at the latest upon publication of the 2026 Annual Report.

The quarterly statement for the first nine months of 2026 will be published on November 12, 2026. Based on the information available, STRATEC expects to report sales of € 164.9 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.3% for the first nine months of 2026. Both key figures still include sales and operating earnings contributions from the sold business. The aforementioned earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization arising from acquisitions-related purchase price allocations and other non-recurring items, including the impairments recognized.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com



End of Inside Information

30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
EQS News ID: 2425848

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2425848  30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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