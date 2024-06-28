EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment

STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list



28-Jun-2024 / 19:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list Also EU puts MKAO "Rasperia Trading" and Iliadis JSC on the sanctions list

STRABAG shares held by Rasperia remain frozen

STRABAG itself not sanctioned

STRABAG SE has gained knowledge through the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1842 of the Council of the European Union published today that the European Union has now sanctioned the shareholder MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited" ("Rasperia") and its parent company Iliadis JSC ("Iliadis").



The individuals and entities now sanctioned by the EU had previously also been placed on the sanctions list by the United States of America.



The background for the sanction is the circumventing transaction in connection with the shareholding in STRABAG SE.



The inclusion of Rasperia on the EU sanctions list does not lead to any changes at STRABAG SE itself or in our approach towards the shares held by Rasperia, as Rasperia's shares in STRABAG SE have already been frozen since Oleg Deripaksa was sanctioned by the EU.



