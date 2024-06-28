Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STRABAG Aktie [Valor: 3464109 / ISIN: AT000000STR1]
28.06.2024 19:03:57

EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list

STRABAG
37.97 CHF -6.04%
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list

28-Jun-2024 / 19:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list
  • Also EU puts MKAO "Rasperia Trading" and Iliadis JSC on the sanctions list
  • STRABAG shares held by Rasperia remain frozen
  • STRABAG itself not sanctioned

STRABAG SE has gained knowledge through the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1842 of the Council of the European Union published today that the European Union has now sanctioned the shareholder MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited" ("Rasperia") and its parent company Iliadis JSC ("Iliadis").

The individuals and entities now sanctioned by the EU had previously also been placed on the sanctions list by the United States of America.

The background for the sanction is the circumventing transaction in connection with the shareholding in STRABAG SE.  

The inclusion of Rasperia on the EU sanctions list does not lead to any changes at STRABAG SE itself or in our approach towards the shares held by Rasperia, as Rasperia's shares in STRABAG SE have already been frozen since Oleg Deripaksa was sanctioned by the EU.

STRABAG SE has been and remains determined to respect and comply with all applicable sanctions. The measures we have already taken remain in place and we feel strengthened in our position that all rights arising from the shares remain frozen.


End of Inside Information

28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HJ5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1936169

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1936169  28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

