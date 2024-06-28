|
28.06.2024 19:03:57
EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
STRABAG SE shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. now also on EU sanctions list
STRABAG SE has gained knowledge through the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/1842 of the Council of the European Union published today that the European Union has now sanctioned the shareholder MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited" ("Rasperia") and its parent company Iliadis JSC ("Iliadis").
The individuals and entities now sanctioned by the EU had previously also been placed on the sanctions list by the United States of America.
The background for the sanction is the circumventing transaction in connection with the shareholding in STRABAG SE.
The inclusion of Rasperia on the EU sanctions list does not lead to any changes at STRABAG SE itself or in our approach towards the shares held by Rasperia, as Rasperia's shares in STRABAG SE have already been frozen since Oleg Deripaksa was sanctioned by the EU.
STRABAG SE has been and remains determined to respect and comply with all applicable sanctions. The measures we have already taken remain in place and we feel strengthened in our position that all rights arising from the shares remain frozen.
End of Inside Information
28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 22422 – 1089
|Fax:
|+43 1 22422 - 1177
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@strabag.com
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|ISIN:
|AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HJ5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1936169
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1936169 28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu STRABAG SE
