EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: 27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG

STRABAG SE: 27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG



19-Dec-2023 / 20:58 CET/CEST

27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG Acquisition by Raiffeisenbank International AG of 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE currently held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited

Multiple-step share purchase transaction subject to various conditions

Mandatory sanctions review required

STRABAG SE this morning issued an ad-hoc disclosure concerning receipt of a shareholding notification as to the takeover of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited by Iliadis JSC.



The Management Board of STRABAG SE has now also been informed that Raiffeisenbank International AG wants to acquire the 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited.



According to today’s announcement by Raiffeisenbank International AG, the multiple-step transaction – further details of which are not known to STRABAG SE – is subject to various reviews, approvals and other conditions, including a sanctions review, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.



A divestment by Oleg Deripaska (indirectly) / MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (directly) of his / its shares in STRABAG SE would result in an unbundling of the shareholder structure in the interest of the company, as the investment entails certain disadvantages for the company. The company nevertheless considers a detailed sanctions review of the transaction to be necessary.



