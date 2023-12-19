Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Vier Jahre Haft für Nikola-Gründer: Nikola-Aktie nach Absturz erholt
Tesla-Aktie und NIO-Aktie im Plus: Tesla, NIO und MG fangen übergangsweise Kaufprämie für E-Autos auf
CureVac-Aktie rauscht zweistellig nach unten: Corona-Impfstoffpatent von CureVac von deutschem Patentgericht für nichtig erklärt
Short-Sale-Index: Short-Seller so bärisch wie seit zwei Jahrzehnten nicht mehr
EPH-Aktie: EPH kauft Hotel in Vevey
STRABAG Aktie [Valor: 3464109 / ISIN: AT000000STR1]
19.12.2023 20:58:38

EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: 27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG

STRABAG
40.42 CHF -14.06%
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
STRABAG SE: 27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG

19-Dec-2023 / 20:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG
  • Acquisition by Raiffeisenbank International AG of 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE currently held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited
  • Multiple-step share purchase transaction subject to various conditions
  • Mandatory sanctions review required

STRABAG SE this morning issued an ad-hoc disclosure concerning receipt of a shareholding notification as to the takeover of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited by Iliadis JSC.

The Management Board of STRABAG SE has now also been informed that Raiffeisenbank International AG wants to acquire the 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited.

According to today’s announcement by Raiffeisenbank International AG, the multiple-step transaction – further details of which are not known to STRABAG SE – is subject to various reviews, approvals and other conditions, including a sanctions review, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

A divestment by Oleg Deripaska (indirectly) / MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (directly) of his / its shares in STRABAG SE would result in an unbundling of the shareholder structure in the interest of the company, as the investment entails certain disadvantages for the company. The company nevertheless considers a detailed sanctions review of the transaction to be necessary.

The capital measures approved by the Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2023 will continue to be implemented by the company as planned.


End of Inside Information

19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HH9
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1800483

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1800483  19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

