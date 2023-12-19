|
19.12.2023 20:58:38
EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: 27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
27.8% stake in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited to go to Raiffeisenbank International AG
STRABAG SE this morning issued an ad-hoc disclosure concerning receipt of a shareholding notification as to the takeover of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited by Iliadis JSC.
The Management Board of STRABAG SE has now also been informed that Raiffeisenbank International AG wants to acquire the 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited.
According to today’s announcement by Raiffeisenbank International AG, the multiple-step transaction – further details of which are not known to STRABAG SE – is subject to various reviews, approvals and other conditions, including a sanctions review, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
A divestment by Oleg Deripaska (indirectly) / MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited (directly) of his / its shares in STRABAG SE would result in an unbundling of the shareholder structure in the interest of the company, as the investment entails certain disadvantages for the company. The company nevertheless considers a detailed sanctions review of the transaction to be necessary.
The capital measures approved by the Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2023 will continue to be implemented by the company as planned.
End of Inside Information
19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 22422 – 1089
|Fax:
|+43 1 22422 - 1177
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@strabag.com
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|ISIN:
|AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HH9
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1800483
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1800483 19-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
