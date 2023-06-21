EQS-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : WHOA EFFECTIVE DATE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : WHOA EFFECTIVE DATE



21-Jun-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE

REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. WHOA EFFECTIVE DATE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") provides the following update on its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (WHOA Restructuring Plan).

Today, the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the Court):

confirmed ( gehomologeerd ) the WHOA Restructuring Plan; and

) the WHOA Restructuring Plan; and rejected the petition filed by a shareholder, SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V., to request the Court for the refusal of the confirmation of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

This means that the WHOA Effective Date (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) has occurred. With effect from today, SIHNV and each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) are bound by the terms of the WHOA Restructuring Plan regardless of whether or not the relevant Restructuring Plan Stakeholder voted in favour of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

The original Dutch version and an unofficial English translation of the confirmation order (homologatiebeschikking), together with the reasons once released, will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV and its subsidiaries will now proceed to implement the WHOA Restructuring Plan which is expected to close on or before 30 June 2023.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

21 June 2023

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Phone: +27 21 808 0700

E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com