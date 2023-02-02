SMI 11'188 -0.1%  SPI 14'468 0.3%  Dow 33'988 -0.3%  DAX 15'509 2.2%  Euro 0.9967 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.7%  Gold 1'912 -2.0%  Bitcoin 21'754 1.1%  Dollar 0.9134 0.5%  Öl 82.0 -1.2% 
Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
02.02.2023 20:45:21

EQS-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Delay in issuing 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice

Steinhoff
0.03 EUR -1.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Delay in issuing 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice

02-Feb-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

 

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Delay in issuing 2023 Annual General Meeting Notice

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company or Steinhoff) disclosed on the 27 January 2023 that it intended to publish the notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM Notice) ultimately on 2 February 2023. At the same time the Company disclosed that Steinhoff will simultaneously issue a circular to shareholders including further background, details and explanations regarding the proposals to approve the maturity extension transaction including the equity reorganisation elements (Shareholder Circular).

The Company has been delayed publishing the AGM Notice and Shareholder Circular today whilst it seeks certain regulatory confirmations.  As a consequence, the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 16 March 2023 will take place at a later date. The Company is working to obtain the confirmations as soon as possible and further updates will be provided to the market as and when available.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 2 February 2023

Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com

 

02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1550741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1550741  02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

