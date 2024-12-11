EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of the EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to impairment of fixed assets

EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Forecast

STEICO SE: Adjustment of the EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to impairment of fixed assets



Feldkirchen near Munich, 11 December 2024 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - STEICO SE management has performed an impairment test on the Company's fixed assets in preparation of the year-end closing procedures and the annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

As a result it has been determined that the carrying value of certain fixed assets exceeds their fair value. This particularly affects production assets in Poland, which will no longer form part of core operations going forward. Therefore, the Company considers it necessary to make an exceptional (non-cash) impairment of EUR 15.2 million (recognised under German GAAP), which will have a corresponding negative impact on EBIT*. This will not impact the company’s net debt position.

While the business performance remains in line with previously announced expectations, the full year 2024 EBIT forecast of between EUR 53 million and 55 million needs to be adjusted to reflect the impairment identified in the impairment test. STEICO SE management now expects full year EBIT for 2024 to be in the range of EUR 38 million to EUR 40 million.

* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.

