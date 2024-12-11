Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
STEICO Aktie [Valor: 3198249 / ISIN: DE000A0LR936]
11.12.2024 21:12:16

EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Adjustment of the EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to impairment of fixed assets

STEICO
29.81 CHF 4.22%
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Forecast
STEICO SE: Adjustment of the EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to impairment of fixed assets

11-Dec-2024 / 21:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEICO SE: Adjustment of the EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year due to impairment of fixed assets

Feldkirchen near Munich, 11 December 2024 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - STEICO SE management has performed an impairment test on the Company's fixed assets in preparation of the year-end closing procedures and the annual financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

As a result it has been determined that the carrying value of certain fixed assets exceeds their fair value. This particularly affects production assets in Poland, which will no longer form part of core operations going forward. Therefore, the Company considers it necessary to make an exceptional (non-cash) impairment of EUR 15.2 million (recognised under German GAAP), which will have a corresponding negative impact on EBIT*. This will not impact the company’s net debt position.

While the business performance remains in line with previously announced expectations, the full year 2024 EBIT forecast of between EUR 53 million and 55 million needs to be adjusted to reflect the impairment identified in the impairment test. STEICO SE management now expects full year EBIT for 2024 to be in the range of EUR 38 million to EUR 40 million.

* EBIT = earnings before interest and taxes.

Contact
STEICO SE
Andreas Schulze
Head of Investor Relations
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



End of Inside Information

11-Dec-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2049423

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2049423  11-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

