|
12.10.2023 04:07:35
EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE sings agreement to acquire DESTACO
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Merger/Acquisition
Stabilus SE sings agreement to acquire DESTACO
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Koblenz, October 12, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) signed an agreement to acquire the business of DESTACO, which supplies industrial automation components, from Dover Corporation, a global diversified industrial manufacturer headquartered in the USA. The transaction volume amounts to US$680 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, and will be paid in cash by Stabilus. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of calendar year 2024 and is still subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the finalization of certain local transactions.
DESTACO is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA. It is active in the development and manufacture of automation, workholding and remote handling components and solutions, thus complementing Stabilus' offering in the industrial sector. The company’s products for equipping production areas and lines serve industries such as consumer goods, packaging, aerospace, automotive, life sciences, and nuclear. In 2022, DESTACO generated revenues of US$213 million. It employs approximately 650 employees across 13 locations in the USA, Europe, India, China and Thailand.
At the Group level of Stabilus, the acquisition is expected to significantly increase sales with an immediate positive impact on its adjusted EBIT margin[1] after closing of the transaction and full consolidation of DESTACO. The acquisition has no impact on the business figures and the forecast for fiscal 2023.
At closing, Stabilus will finance the transaction with c. €150 million of its own cash, €250 million from a currently unused revolving credit facility and €250 million from a bridge facility.
________________________
[1] The adjusted EBIT margin is calculated as adjusted EBIT divided by revenue. Adjusted EBIT is EBIT, i.e., earnings before interest and taxes (profit from operating activities), adjusted for non-recurring items (e.g. restructuring expenses or non-recurring consulting expenses) and depreciation / amortization of fair value adjustments from purchase price allocation (PPA).
End of ad hoc announcement
Investor contact:
Press contact:
Important note
This ad hoc release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.
End of Inside Information
12-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1746917
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1746917 12-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE
Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|26.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.09.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.23
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|31.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.22
|Stabilus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.22
|Stabilus Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|Stabilus Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.12.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsschluss in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt zeigten sich Anleger verhalten positiv gestimmt. Der DAX wagte sich ebenfalls in die Gewinnzone vor. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen. In Fernost dominierten am Mittwoch die Käufer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}